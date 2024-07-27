This summer, Everton have been extremely active in the transfer market as they look to build on the 15th-placed Premier League finish achieved by the club last season.

Sean Dyche’s side were constantly plagued with injuries and off-the-field issues, restricting them to pushing on towards a mid-table finish in England’s top-flight.

They were hit with a combined eight-point deduction for multiple breaches of PSR rules but managed to finish 14 points clear of the drop come the end of the campaign.

They’ve already dipped into the transfer market this summer, signing Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam whilst re-signing Jack Harrison on loan from Leeds United.

However, they’ve had to sell midfielder Amadou Onana to Aston Villa for £50m to avoid another PSR punishment, leaving a huge hole in the middle of Dyche’s side.

They may not be done there, potentially selling numerous other first-team members during the window, including one talent after a disappointing opening campaign at Goodison Park.

Everton's £25m signing could depart Goodison Park

After joining the Toffees for £25m from Udinese last summer, there were high expectations on the shoulders of Beto to produce the goods to try and solve their goalscoring issues.

However, in a disappointing campaign for the Portuguese forward, he only scored three times in his 30 appearances, which only included nine starts - often being used as a backup under Dyche.

Despite his poor form, he’s attracting attention from multiple Serie A sides having been told he can leave, with Italian side Bologna interested in signing the 26-year-old as a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, who recently joined Manchester United.

The club would probably lose money on the £25m they forked out for his signature, but it may be the right decision before his value falls further should he replicate his lowly numbers from the 2023/24 season.

A potential decision to sell Beto may be a solid option given the other strikers at Dyche’s disposal on Merseyside, with one of his forwards undoubtedly a better fit for his system and the Premier League.

Why Calvert-Lewin is an upgrade on Beto

After years of injury issues, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin registered his highest appearance tally for Everton since the 2020/21 season, making 38 appearances in all competitions last campaign.

He ended up being the club’s joint top scorer in the Premier League, matching Abdoulaye Doucoure’s tally of seven goals, prompting interest from Newcastle United and Manchester United for his signature this summer.

When looking at his stats on FBref, it’s no surprise to see the interest and why Dyche decided to utilise the 27-year-old as his main centre-forward.

Whilst registering more goals and assists, Calvert-Lewin has also won more aerial battles, whilst averaging a 10% better shot-on-target accuracy rate - providing more of a cutting edge in front of goal for the Toffees.

How DCL & Beto compare in the PL (2023/24) Statistics DCL Beto Games played 32 30 Goals + assists 9 3 Progressive carries 36 14 Shot-on-target accuracy 39% 29% Aerials won 49% 45% Progressive passes 31 16 Stats via FBref

Despite often being the target man for Everton, he’s also completed more progressive carries and progressive passes for Dyche’s side, looking like the complete package for a centre-forward in the boss’ system.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Whilst his injury record will always be a cause for concern, his form in 2023/24 is evidence that when fully fit, Calvert-Lewin is a great option and one that can continue to thrive with consistent first-team minutes.

On the other hand, it’s been a tricky job for Beto, who has been criticised for looking "lost" by journalist Paul Brown, to make an impact given Calvert-Lewin’s excellent form, restricting him to limited minutes from the substitutes bench.

The £50k-per-week asset hasn’t yet shown any value for his £25m transfer fee, with the club wise to accept a bid for his services should they receive an offer in and around the region they paid for his signature just 12 months ago.