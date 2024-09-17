Everton looked like they were closing in on their first Premier League win of the season, going two goals up against Aston Villa. We've been here before though, haven't we?

It was yet another case of déjà vu as the Midlands side stormed back to score three goals and take the three points, leaving Sean Dyche and his team shellshocked.

Despite several players impressing against Villa, such as goalscorers Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil, there were a few who failed to really demonstrate their true talents during the 3-2 defeat.

One name that stands out is Jack Harrison, who didn’t offer much going forward into the final third.

Jack Harrison’s game in numbers vs Aston Villa

The loanee was expected to stretch the Villa defence during the game, providing chances for Calvert-Lewin, yet this plan didn’t quite work out.

Indeed, during his 64 minutes on the pitch, Harrison completed just nine passes, which was 13 fewer than Jordan Pickford, while he only managed 24 touches, again fewer than his goalkeeper (42), suggesting he didn’t get involved as much as Dyche would have wanted.

Harrison's Premier League stats this season Goals 0 Assists 0 Big chances created 1 Key passes per game 1.8 Successful dribbles per game 1.5 Shots per game 1.8 Via Sofascore

Defensively, the winger lost possession six times, was dribbled past once and made an error which led to Unai Emery’s side scoring, underlining how poor he was on the right flank.

Subsequently handed a 5/10 match rating by the Liverpool Echo's Chris Beesley, he stated that the forward had 'more perspiration than inspiration from him.' Not ideal, is it?

There is no respite for the Toffees, as they face Southampton in the League Cup this evening. Might Dyche make a few changes to his starting XI for the clash against the Saints?

The players who could replace Jack Harrison

In truth, Harrison is the only senior right-winger in the current Everton first team, but could the manager make some tactical tweaks or shift certain players into different positions against Southampton?

McNeil, who scored against Villa, has operated on the right flank in the past, providing Dyche with an option. The former Burnley manager worked with the 24-year-old at his old club, knowing exactly how to bring the best out of the player.

Furthermore, new signing Jesper Lindstrom may also be a candidate to come in for Harrison out wide. The former Eintracht Frankfurt gem usually plays as an attacking midfielder, scoring 34 goals and registering 26 assists while playing in this position during his senior career.

The Dane has some experience out wide, however, making 34 appearances combined on both the left and right flanks, scoring twice and grabbing three assists in the process.

During the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign, Lindstrom ranked in the top 4% for both shot-creating and goal-creating actions per 90, while also ranking in the top 4% for carries into the opposition penalty area per 90.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

These attacking traits could see him thrive out wide for Dyche, especially against a side who have leaked 11 goals in five matches so far this term.

There aren’t many options at his disposal, which means the manager may have to improvise slightly, especially if he aims to get the best out of his squad this evening.