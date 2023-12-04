Everton clawed their way to within two points of safety over the weekend as they came out 1-0 winners against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

Dwight McNeil's goal was enough to secure all three points for the Toffees at the City Ground, and that result has left the side two points behind 17th-placed Luton Town.

The club were immediately deducted ten points last month after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League's financial rules - a charge that they have vowed to challenge and appeal.

Sean Dyche and his players have reacted brilliantly to that setback with a spirited performance against Manchester United, albeit one that ended with zero points, and a fantastic away win at Forest.

The Toffees will be hoping to claw their way out of the bottom three over the coming weeks and the could then use the January transfer window, if the funds and wiggle room for spending under the league's rules are there, to bolster their squad for the second half of the campaign.

With this in mind, Dyche could dip into the market to improve his attacking options at the start of 2024 with a swoop to sign Kerem Akturcoglu, who could be the club's next version of Spanish forward Gerard Deulofeu.

Everton transfer news - Kerem Akturcoglu

TEAMtalk reported in October that the Toffees are one of a host of teams showing an interest in a deal to snap up the Galatasaray winger next year.

The report claimed that Brighton, Aston Villa, West Ham, and Nottingham Forest are also eyeing up the Turkey international as they consider their targets for the upcoming transfer window.

It was stated that all four sides, along with Everton, sent scouts to watch the talented whiz in action for club and country earlier this season to gauge whether or not he would be a good addition to their respective squads.

However, there was no mention of whether or not any of those teams, including the Toffees, are prepared to firm up their interest with an official approach to secure his services.

Turkish outlet Fotomac claimed that his current valuation is €17m (£14.6m) and revealed that Tottenham Hotspur have also been keeping tabs on the Galatasaray star.

This suggests that Everton could face significant competition for his signature if they do decide to go in to sign him ahead of the second half of the season.

It could, therefore, be pivotal for the club to get out of the relegation zone before the January window opens up. Targets may not want to commit to a move to Goodison Park, ahead of the other aforementioned options, if they look at the table and see the team in the bottom three.

Players may not want to give up top-flight and European football elsewhere if they believe that relegation to the Championship is a real possibility, which is why a strong run of form over the next four weeks could be key to winning the race for Akturcoglu.

If they can snap up the Turkey international in January then Dyche could land the club's next version of Gerard Deulofeu on Merseyside.

Gerard Deulofeu's Everton statistics

The Spanish winger's peak at Goodison Park was relatively short-lived but he was a joy to watch at his best and a terrific attacking talent.

A direct and pacey wide player, Deulofeu got supporters off their seats with his superb dribbling and impressive creativity, particularly throughout the 2015/16 campaign.

The forward produced four goals and four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions during a loan spell from Spanish giants Barcelona with the Toffees in the 2013/14 season.

He then spent a year on loan with Sevilla before a permanent switch to Merseyside in the summer of 2015 ahead of the 2015/16 term.

Deulofeu hit the ground running at the start of his second spell with the English side as he racked up four goals and 13 assists in 33 matches in all competitions throughout the season.

The now-Udinese whiz created ten 'big chances' in total, completed 1.8 dribbles and made 1.4 key passes per game across 26 Premier League appearances, which included 16 starts, that term.

No current Everton player has managed more than 1.4 key passes per match this season and no Toffees star provided more than seven assists during the 2022/23 league campaign.

This suggests that Dyche does not currently have a reliable creative outlet on the flanks and that is where Akturkoglu could come in to improve the team as their next version of Deulofeu out wide.

The statistics that show why Akturkoglu could be Deulofeu 2.0

The reported Blues target is a sublime creator who could come in and bolster the head coach's options out wide with his terrific forward play.

He is able to play on either wing as a right-footed magician, like Deulofeu, and has showcased his immense creativity so far this season for Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old wizard has contributed with three goals, four assists, and a whopping ten 'big chances' created in 14 Super Lig appearances.

Meanwhile, McNeil - with four in 11 - and Jack Harrison - with three in eight - have created seven 'big chances' in 19 Premier League matches combined this term.

Akturkoglu has also produced an eye-catching 2.9 key passes per clash in the Turkish top-flight, which is 1.5 more per game than any current Everton player has managed.

Last season, the Turkish dynamo racked up nine goals, 11 assists, and 17 'big chances' created in 34 league outings for his club, which shows that his current form is not a flash in the pan.

The £14.6m-rated ace has consistently proven his quality in his home country over the last 18 months and has caught the eye in Europe with two goals and three 'big chances' created in four Champions League starts for Galatasaray this term.

Akturkoglu, who journalist Josh Bunting once hailed as a "creative spark", has provided a regular threat on the flanks for his club with goals, assists, and 'big chances' created at an impressive rate.

Therefore, Dyche should gamble on him being able to translate that over to the Premier League as the potential is there for him to be an outstanding creator for Everton in the same way that Deulofeu was back in the 2015/16 campaign.