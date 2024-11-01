Everton have had some exceptional players at the club in recent seasons. Not only has their academy developed some incredible talent, including Wayne Rooney and Ross Barkley to name just two, but they have been fortunate enough to sign some superb modern-day Premier League stars.

This includes the likes of Romelu Lukaku, who played for the Toffees for four seasons, Mikel Arteta, who is now a top Premier League manager, and Leighton Baines, the club’s record assist-maker. However, arguably their best purchase in recent memory came from the EFL. That player in question here is John Stones.

Stones’ Everton career

Back in the winter window in 2013, the Toffees signed a then 18-year-old defender John Stones from his hometown club Barnsley. They paid a reported £3m, securing his services for five and a half seasons and beating off competition from other Premier League sides including Chelsea, Manchester City, and Aston Villa.

Of course, the defender would go and move to the Etihad Stadium eventually, making the move from Merseyside to Manchester for £47.5m in August 2016, a deal which made him the second-most expensive defender ever at the time.

Despite the move just three years into his contract, the Toffees certainly got a few years of excellent service out of the England international. Stones played 95 times for the Toffees, eventually breaking into the first team in his first full season. Overall, the defender became a key player, featuring regularly despite injuries affecting his time at Goodison Park.

Stones record for Everton Season Competition Games Minutes 2013/14 Premier League 21 1369 2013/14 League Cup 2 210 2013/14 FA Cup 3 270 2014/15 Premier League 23 2044 2014/15 Europa League 3 243 2014/15 FA Cup 2 139 2015/16 Premier League 33 2779 2015/16 League Cup 6 546 2025/16 FA Cup 2 92 Stats from Transfermarkt

Since moving to the Etihad Stadium, it is fair to say the England international has had a successful time of things. He has gone on to play 267 times for the Cityzens, becoming a crucial part of Pep Guardiola’s dynasty and winning several trophies, including the treble in 2022/23.

Overall, given the quality of the player and the profit that was made, the deal to sign Stones was a brilliant move from Everton. If reports are to be believed, the Toffees could well look to repeat the masterclass in the coming months.

The EFL player Everton want

One of the hottest prospects in English football currently is Chris Rigg. The 17-year-old Sunderland midfielder is already a key first-team player at the Stadium of Light and has been linked with several clubs across Europe.

According to Graeme Bailey, speaking to Everton News, the Toffees' best shot at signing the youngster is if he decides to join ‘someone a little further down the food chain’. Bailey names the likes of Man United and Real Madrid as potential destinations but cites the ‘project going forward’ as a reason Everton might be an attractive destination.

This term, the youngster has been a key part of Regis Le Bris’ team, who currently sit at the top of the Championship table. He has featured 12 times in the Championship, starting 11 of those games, and has three goals to his name. That included an audacious backheel against Middlesbrough, the only goal in a 1-0 victory.

One of the issues with the deal to sign Rigg is the price tag. According to Football Insider, the Black Cats could ask for upwards of £30m for the 17-year-old but could ask for less, around the £20m mark. This is, of course, far more than what they paid for Stones.

However, with the England under-18 international a player in high demand from Europe’s elite clubs, Everton could well charge double what they paid, or more, if he performs well. There is certainly still a good profit in the deal for the Toffees if they play their cards right.

The Premier League side would be signing a “special” talent, as the youngster was described by Sunderland fan and football presenter Dougie Critchley. The biggest clubs across Europe clearly agree. Rigg would represent an investment for the present as well as the future, and if Everton could do this deal, it would arguably be their best signing since Stones in 2013, as another starlet with potential from the Football League.