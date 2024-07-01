Everton will hope this Premier League season to come can be a drama-free one, having been dealt with a barrage of points deductions throughout last campaign.

Sean Dyche's men still managed to keep their heads above water regardless of these constant worries, however, finishing 14 points above the drop-zone come the final game of the campaign, with the ex-Burnley boss at the helm.

The resilient Toffees did only manage to find the back of the net a lacklustre 40 times across the 38-game league schedule though, with a need to add more firepower to the ranks a priority in the transfer window.

Everton looking at Championship star

According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, Everton are mulling over a bid for explosive Championship star Jaden Philogene-Bidace this summer, as a way to raise the excitement levels at Goodison Park.

The Hull City winger bamboozled second-tier defences on a regular basis last season for the Tigers, but despite his dazzling feet winning him many a plaudit, his employers couldn't quite get themselves into the promotion reckoning, with a move up to the top-flight an appealing one for the 5 foot 11 maverick now.

Previously at the level with Aston Villa, who must rue allowing him to move onto Hull with hindsight on side, Everton could also view a move for Philogene as the next best thing after previously eyeing up Yankuba Minteh.

With Brighton and Hove Albion reportedly agreeing on a £30m deal for the Newcastle United man, the Toffees could bounce back from this transfer going awry by going full steam ahead on a move for the entertaining Hull attacker instead.

What Philogene will offer Everton

Unlike Minteh who primarily operates down the right channel, Philogene is more comfortable playing down the left flank, which is arguably more of a problem area for the Merseysiders heading into next season.

Everton only really have Dwight McNeil in this position to call upon, after Lewis Dobbin's surprise exit to Aston Villa, with the Toffees already bolstering down the right wing this window with the return of Jack Harrison on another season-long loan deal from Leeds United.

Philogene's FBRef stats from the last year vs Minteh's Stat - per 90 mins Philogene Minteh Shots total 3.69 3.46 Shot-creating actions 4.04 5.81 Progressive passes 2.73 2.47 Progressive carries 4.88 7.85 Successful take-ons 2.79 3.65 Touches in attacking penalty area 5.77 9.89 Progressive passes received 10.78 16.32 Stats by FBRef

Although Minteh does blow Philogene out of the water in many on their comparative attacking statistics over the last year, when glancing at the table above, it could be argued that the current Hull winger has shown he can be exciting and daring in a far more challenging division in the Championship, compared to his counterpart's exploits out on loan in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.

Philogene's impressive 12-goal return for the Tigers actually betters Minteh's 11 for the season overall too, with the slick 22-year-old also representing a better bargain for Everton's buck, as Dyche and Co reportedly mull over a £16m bid for Philogene compared to Minteh's £30m valuation.

Even labelled as being a "ridiculous" talent by former Hull manager Liam Rosenior last campaign, Minteh's name in Everton circles would soon be forgotten about if Philogene's signature could be won, but it might not be that straightforward to gain his services either.

Barcelona have even thrown their hat into the ring for the in-demand attacker's signature recently, with reports stating that an official offer has been made.

But, the Toffees will remain hopeful they can still land the tricky winger anyway, ahead of what they hope is a far better season ahead in the Premier League.