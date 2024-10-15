Everton fans haven't exactly had much to be proud of over the last couple of campaigns, with the Toffees always seemingly finding themselves battling against the Premier League drop.

The last three seasons have seen the Merseyside outfit survive by the skin of their teeth come the final crunch game of the gruelling season, finishing in 15th, 17th and 16th after once being viewed as regular top-half finishers that constantly eyed up a spot in the top four of the table.

Sean Dyche has his work cut out for him again this campaign by the looks of things, but there is obvious talent in the current Toffees camp despite their already lowly position of 16th, with one star even sticking out as their next potential Ross Barkley.

Ross Barkley's time at Everton

Before his career went slightly pear-shaped at Chelsea, and then when he breathed life into his playing days on the books of Luton Town, Barkley was a beloved homegrown talent at Goodison Park.

The exciting attacking midfielder was front and centre of some top Toffees squads, with his stellar output of 12 goals and 11 assists in all competitions during the 2015/16 season a standout high from his seven-season stay on Merseyside, often linking up with sharp shooter Romelu Lukaku in the process.

The Toffees were always likely to face an uphill battle when attempting to keep Barkley happy at Goodison Park, especially when the Blues did come calling in 2017, offering the Liverpool-born midfielder a chance at more opportunities to pick up illustrious silverware, on top of a chance to line up alongside some exceptional talents at Stamford Bridge.

In total, Barkley would notch up a mightily impressive 27 goals and 25 assists donning Everton blue, eventually costing Chelsea £15m to win his services.

Much like Anthony Gordon is a pantomime villain for the way he exited Merseyside for Newcastle United, Barkley is also treated in a similar hostile manner for the way he deserted the Toffees, leaving mid-way through the 2017/18 campaign after a summer move went awry.

Whilst there is still very much bad blood between the two parties, Everton won't say no to having a player in a similar ilk to Barkley in their current ranks.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

The player who could be the new Barkley

Now dazzling the Goodison Park faithful with top-drawer displays from attacking midfield, it could be argued that Dwight McNeil is slowly but surely turning into Everton's new Barkley this season, with the former Burnley midfielder a definite standout performer for Dyche's men even when things have been largely against them.

Regularly deployed as a winger by Dyche when the pair were together at Turf Moor, the 24-year-old is now shining in a number ten spot - the position Barkley loved at Merseyside - and a role that would have been alien to him when playing in Lancashire.

McNeil's PL numbers by position this season Position Games Goals Assists AM 4 2 1 LW 2 0 0 SS 1 1 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Now, it's proving to have been a masterstroke of a decision to throw him into this fresh position, with zero goals coming his way when he has lined up in a more conventional left wing spot this season.

When utilised in his new spot, however, he has been key to Everton picking up some positive results, with two strikes finding the back of the net against Crystal Palace when McNeil was used centrally as Dyche's men ended up picking up their first league win.

Managing to evade Eagles shirts to then lash home a tremendous strike in the 2-1 win, McNeil might well find more freedom has come his way operating in this new role, than bombing down the flanks ever gifted him.

Labelled as a "magic" talent in the past for the Toffees by football journalist Joe Thomas, he is very much coming into his own now, with Dyche potentially reliant on the ex-Burnley man to keep coming up trumps in moments of adversity that could follow.

He might well even be referred to in the same breath as Barkley if he continues to make that attacking midfield spot his own, as Dyche's men aim to pick up another league victory against Ipswich Town up next courtesy of their breakout star.