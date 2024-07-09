Everton could look to hijack another club's £17m move for a new midfielder this summer, after missing out on signing Jaden Philogene.

Everton set to miss out on Philogene

The Blues are looking to make significant progress in the transfer market, with Hull City star Philogene seemingly nailed on to be the next player to arrive at Goodison Park to strengthen Sean Dyche's squad, until Monday afternoon that was.

Toffees chiefs believed the 22-year-old wanted to join Everton in a £16m move, but David Ornstein has put paid to their chances of getting their man, instead claiming that Philogene is now set to move to Ipswich Town instead, with a five-year deal "in place" at Portman Road and an £18m fee on the table.

The Hull man isn't the only player being looked at by Everton currently, however, with the Premier League club hopeful that they can seal the signing of Republic of Ireland and Lyon central defender Jake O'Brien, who remains a young defender with lots of long-term promise. Now, another name has been thrown into the mix, as the Blues keep working hard on summer business.

Everton could hijack £17m midfielder deal

According to Firenze Viola [via Sport Witness], Everton are interested in hijacking Fiorentina's £17m move for Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove this summer. It seems the club may have that amount burning a hole in their pocket given the failed interest in Philogene.

The Serie A side apparently have to "be careful" about rival interest in the 22-year-old according to the report, and "especially Everton".

Bove has been linked with a move to Everton in the recent past, with a formal bid even rumoured to have been tabled for him, and he could be a brilliant midfield addition.

Former Roma manager Jose Mourinho knows a thing or two about what makes a top-level footballer, and he heaped praise on the 22-year-old last season, saying: "Bove is reliable, we know what he can do. Two years ago he was a kid who was on his way to Serie C, now he is a player who has this potential that makes you ask the question if he should be a regular starter for us. He is a wonderful lad."

With Amadou Onana possibly looking for a new challenge and ending his time as an Everton player this summer, a new midfielder could be essential, and Bove could be an ideal figure to fill that void in the middle of the park.

At just 22, the Italian is only just getting started in his career, averaging 1.9 tackles per game in Serie A last season across 31 appearances, and he is also a 12-cap Italy Under-21 international, suggesting he could be on the verge of making the step up to senior level.