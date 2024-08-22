With the transfer window shutting in just eight days time, Everton boss Sean Dyche doesn’t have long to bolster his side for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

His side fell to a 3-0 defeat against Brighton at Goodison Park last weekend, lacking that presence in midfield after the departure of Amadou Onana to Aston Villa.

However, despite the Belgian’s departure, the Toffees received £50m for his services, a huge sum of money which could easily be reinvested into a potential replacement.

There has yet to be a deal agreed for any of the club’s potential targets, with time running out for Dyche and the hierarchy to strike a deal for a ball-winning talent.

However, it’s not through a lack of trying, with numerous players linked with a move to Merseyside in recent weeks.

Scott McTominay’s potential move to Everton

Manchester United man Scott McTominay is just one player who has been linked with a move to Everton during the summer, with the 27-year-old wanting more consistent game time at a potential new side.

The Toffees haven’t been alone in the pursuit for the Scottish international, with Fulham also monitoring his situation closely, but after they agreed a £25m deal to sign Sander Berge, a move to Craven Cottage now looks unlikely.

It could potentially hand Dyche’s side a free run at the Red Devils midfielder, but the £25-30m price tag currently on his head could be too expensive for the Toffees, with alternative targets needing to be monitored closely.

It’s a shame that a deal may be too expensive for Everton, with McTominay undoubtedly possessing a lot of qualities that would improve the Toffees’ squad, most notably, his goalscoring ability, with the 6 foot 4 ace scoring seven times in the Premier League last season.

However, they could turn to another target as a result, with the other potential new addition a much better option for the club, whilst also costing a fraction of the price.

Everton could land £13m talent instead of McTominay

In recent days, reports have claimed that Everton have once again made a move to sign Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove before the transfer deadline on August 30th.

The Italian midfielder could be set to leave the Serie A outfit in the hunt for a regular starting role elsewhere after he was an unused substitute during the 0-0 draw with Cagliari last weekend.

His potential €15m (£13m) price tag could be a bargain for Dyche’s side, with the 22-year-old producing a whole host of impressive stats last season - many of which McTominay could get nowhere near.

How Bove & McTominay compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Bove McTominay Games played 31 32 Minutes played 1780 1901 Pass accuracy 83% 81% Progressive passes 4.4 3 Take-on success 50% 38% Tackles won 1.6 1.2 Recoveries made 4.8 4.3 Stats via FBref

The “intelligent” Italian, as dubbed by former boss José Mourinho, achieved a higher pass completion rate last season, whilst averaging more progressive passes per 90 - demonstrating his excellent ball-playing abilities.

He also excelled defensively, winning more tackles per 90 than McTominay, whilst making more recoveries - potentially providing Everton with the defensive stability they’re looking for in the middle of the park.

Given his bargain price tag and the quality he’s demonstrated over the last 12 months, Bove would be an excellent pickup for the Toffees, potentially being the perfect replacement for the outgoing Onana.

With the Italian only being 22, he has the potential to develop his game further at Goodison, and in turn, make the club a hefty profit further down the line to boost their current PSR and FFP standing.