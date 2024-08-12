Everton’s transfer business so far this summer has been fairly solid, signing players such as Jake O’Brien, Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam and Jesper Lindstrom in a bid to strengthen their squad.

Sean Dyche will know another one or two quality additions could give the Goodison Park side an excellent chance at breaking into the top half of the Premier League table.

Having lost Amadou Onana during the transfer window, the manager won't be looking to sell any more of his first-team stars, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin could leave amid interest from Manchester United.

He has turned down an extended contract with the Toffees, meaning Dyche could cash in on him in the coming weeks.

Who will they sign as his replacement, however?

Everton chase move for Belgian striker

According to TEAMtalk, Almeria striker Largie Ramazani is looking to leave the club this summer and would be open to a move to Everton should the Merseyside outfit make a concrete offer for him.

The 23-year-old is into the last 12 months of his contract with the side who were relegated from La Liga last term and could be available for as little as £6m according to the report. It's stated Everton are 'considering' a move.

With Calvert-Lewin’s future lying away from Goodison, Dyche will need some attacking reinforcements between now and the end of the month.

Could Ramazani be the perfect replacement for the Englishman?

Large Ramazani’s season in numbers

The former Manchester United academy graduate moved to Spain in 2020, scoring 21 goals and grabbing nine assists in 127 matches for Almeria.

Although typically being utilised as a left-winger for the Spanish side, he can also operate as a centre-forward, which means Dyche may see him as a replacement for Calvert-Lewin.

Largie Ramazani's La Liga stats for Almeria last season Goals 3 Assists 5 Big chances created 10 Shots on target per game 0.4 Key passes per game 0.9 Successful dribbles per game 1.1 Total duels won per game 2.5 Via Sofascore

Among his teammates last term in what was a dismal season for the club, Ramazani ranked second for goals and assists (eight), along with ranking second for big chances created (ten), seventh for key passes per game (0.9) and fifth for successful dribbles per game (1.1), showcasing his attacking talents in La Liga.

Despite the club finishing bottom of the top flight with just three wins all season, Ramazani impressed amongst his league peers, ranking in the top 14% of positionally similar players for shot-creating actions per 90 and in the top 19% for goal-creating actions per 90, showing his keen eye for goal in a poor side.

Shot-creating actions are pieces of play that lead to a shot. These include moments such as a pass, take-on or foul being drawn.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig lavished praise on the forward back in 2022, saying Ramazani has “electric pace and acceleration” while also being “dynamic and positive with the ball” and these two qualities could allow him to thrive at Everton.

His skills as a winger could see him shine as a centre-forward for the Toffees, with his pace and keen eye for goal clearly standing out as his main strengths.

Ramazani's career by position Position Games Goals Assists Left wing 57 14 10 Right wing 27 8 4 Centre forward 22 5 0 Second striker 4 2 1 Attacking midfield 2 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt.

For a fee of just £6m, bringing him to the club sooner rather than later might be one of the best pieces of transfer business Dyche completes this window.