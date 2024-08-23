Despite the addition of Iliman Ndiaye and the re-signing of winger Jack Harrison, Everton still look to be struggling in the final third.

In the 3-0 opening day defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park last weekend, Sean Dyche’s side only managed to register nine shots, only putting one on target - whilst failing to create any big chances.

Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could only manage 20 touches in his 76-minute display, failing to register a single effort on goal - further highlighting the need for added reinforcements.

The Toffees have previously targeted moves for Eddie Nketiah and Armando Broja, but they appear to have missed out on both options, with the pair looking likely to move to Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town, respectively.

As a result, the club will have to target alternative options in attacking areas, including one youngster who’s recently caught the eye.

Latest Everton transfer news

According to GOAL, Everton are one of multiple sides in the race to sign Atletico-MG’s Brazilian forward Alisson Santana this summer.

The 18-year-old, who has a €60m (£51m) release clause in his current deal, could be allowed to leave this summer, with Everton needing to offer €10m (£8.5m) to open negotiations, as Goodison is just one potential destination.

Whilst it’s unknown who else is interested in a move for the youngster, the club may have to act quickly to avoid missing out on a deal for the talent.

In the Brazilian Serie A in 2024, he’s failed to find the back of the net, but often only deployed as a substitute, only making four starts for Atletico.

He could follow in the footsteps of another Brazilian who made a huge impact during his time for the Toffees on Merseyside.

Why Alisson could be Richarlison 2.0 for Everton

Back in the summer of 2018, Everton forked out £40m to sign Brazilian striker Richarlison from Watford - in a move that raised eyebrows of the majority of supporters.

However, the deal proved to be a sensational piece of business, with the now 27-year-old registering 45 goals and 12 assists in his 135 Premier League appearances for the Toffees.

He also made the club a hefty profit when he departed Goodison for Tottenham Hotspur for £60m back in 2022 - helping the club’s finances in the process.

Richarlison's Premier League stats for Everton Season Games Goals Assists 2018/19 35 15 1 2019/20 36 13 3 2020/21 34 7 3 2021/22 30 10 5 Stats via Transfermarkt

Two years on, Dyche and Co have the opportunity to sign another talented Brazilian forward in the form of Alisson, with the winger having all the attributes to thrive in the Premier League should a move come to fruition.

The attacking “difference maker” as described by analyst Ben Mattinson, has averaged three shots per 90, alongside 3.5 shot-creating actions per 90 in 2024, demonstrating his eye for goal in the final third - something which Everton desperately lack.

Alisson Santana's stats for Atletico-MG in 2024 Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 10 Shots taken 3 Shot-creating actions 3.5 Progressive carries 4.4 Successful take-ons 2.9 Touches in opposition area 4.2 Stats via FBref

Alisson has also averaged 4.4 progressive carries and 2.9 successful take-ons with both figures ranking him within the top 1% of all attackers in the Copa Libertadores.

Whilst it may be a risk to fork out a chunk of money on a youngster who’s unproven in Europe, it is an opportunity worth taking, with Nottingham Forest just one side who have enjoyed success with the likes of Danilo and Murillo.

Given Everton’s woeful run in front of goal in recent times, new additions are needed and, as demonstrated by his stats, Alisson has the raw ability that could transform the fortunes of Dyche’s side in attacking areas.