Wayne Rooney will remain one of the best talents to ever come out of Everton, after bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old back in 2002.

It was unheard of for a player of that age to make such an impact on the first team, scoring his first professional goal against Arsenal - in spectacular fashion too.

His first spell at Goodison Park saw him make 35 appearances, scoring eight goals - prompting big interest from multiple sides in the Premier League.

Rooney eventually joined Manchester United for a fee in the region of £25.6m during the summer of 2004, going on to become the Red Devils’ all-time leading scorer in a glittering stint at Old Trafford.

20 years on from his departure from Goodison, the Merseysiders have the opportunity to sign a star who could be the biggest talent at the club since the former England international.

Everton's search for a striker

As reported by earlier this week, Everton have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund’s talented youngster Youssoufa Moukoko this summer, with the German wanting more consistent first-team minutes.

The 19-year-old managed to score five goals in his 20 appearances, but only managed to start four Bundesliga matches - featuring for a total of 614 minutes.

As a result, he’s been subject to interest, with Marseille looking the most likely destination at one stage, but a move collapsed with the Toffees handed a huge chance to sign the talent.

It has previously been reported that he could be allowed to depart Signal Iduna Park if a club takes him on loan with an obligation to buy for €15m (£13m) next summer.

Although he’s still a young talent with a huge future in the game, it could be a risk for the Toffees but one that they would reap the rewards of further down the line.

Why Moukoko could be the biggest talent since Rooney

When comparing Rooney to Moukoko, the pair have a few similarities - with both players making their first-team debut at the age of just 16.

The current Dortmund ace made huge waves during his time at youth level, scoring 141 goals in his 88 appearances - many of which were at levels way above his age category.

He still holds the record for the youngster ever Champions League appearance maker, featuring in his first European game at the age of just 16 years and 18 days - coming off the bench against Zenit back in the 2020/21 season.

However, he’s not exploded onto the first-team scene as many anticipated, struggling for consistent minutes, but he still managed to produce some impressive numbers last season which would hugely benefit the Toffees.

The “incredibly prolific” ace, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, was impressive with the ball at his feet, averaging 2.2 progressive passes and 2.3 progressive carries per 90 - allowing for more opportunities in the Premier League for the likes of new addition Iliman Ndiaye.

Youssoufa Moukoko's stats per 90 in the Bundesliga (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 20 Goals scored 5 Pass accuracy 81% Progressive passes 2.2 Progressive carries 2.3 Shots taken 2 Shot-on-target accuracy 50% Stats via FBref

He also managed a goal every 122 minutes, averaging a 50% shot-on-target rate, backing up Kulig’s claims about the 19-year-old - who was once dubbed the "biggest talent in the world" by ex-teammate Erling Haaland - being a prolific option when given the chance to thrive.

The club’s recruitment so far this summer has seen some excellent additions, with huge potential to impress at Goodison Park.

Given his tender age, Moukoko could be the next youngster to move to Merseyside, potentially being the greatest talent since Rooney and excelling in the Premier League if given consistent first-team minutes.