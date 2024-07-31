In recent days, Everton’s move to sign Irish centre-back Jake O’Brien has been the talk of the town, with the one-time Crystal Palace man finally putting pen to paper on Tuesday.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier this week that the Toffees had agreed a €20m (£17m) fee with Lyon for his signature, with the youngster agreeing a five-year deal on Merseyside.

The centre-back will join Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam and Jesper Lindstrom in arriving at the club this summer, with Sean Dyche quietly building a very talented squad at Goodison.

However, their business may not be finished, with the Merseyside club still targeting more reinforcements in attacking areas, after a deal to sign Wilfried Gnonto stalled over the last few days.

As a result, they could reignite interest in one player who has previously been touted for a move to Everton after wanting more consistent game time at his current club.

Everton could move for £40m talent once more

Earlier in the transfer window, the Toffees were linked with a plethora of attacking talents to potentially bolster Dyche’s forward line that only managed 40 goals in 38 Premier League games last season - the second-lowest of any side in the division.

One player who was linked with a move to Merseyside was Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, who made his intentions clear to leave in a bid for more regular first-team minutes to further his development.

However, as of yet, no side has presented an offer to Mikel Arteta’s side for his services, with Everton needing to swoop in with a bid to prise the English talent away from the Emirates this summer.

It’s previously been reported that it would take an offer in the region of £40m for the Gunners to part ways with the 25-year-old, but given the lack of interest in his services so far this window, Dyche’s side may be able to negotiate a cut-price deal for the striker.

It may seem a hefty price tag, but when comparing his stats to that of another star Premier League forward, it may allow the Toffees to grab themselves a potential bargain.

Why Nketiah could be Everton’s own Watkins

Ollie Watkins - who is noted as a similar player to Nketiah, according to FBref - set the Premier League alight back in the 2023/24 campaign, registering 32 goal contributions in 37 appearances as he helped fire Aston Villa to a Champions League place.

When comparing the Villa talisman to Nketiah, although he’s dominated in terms of goal contributions, the Arsenal ace has produced some phenomenal stats that blow the England international out of the water.

The “top-level” Nketiah, as dubbed by boss Arteta after his hat-trick against Sheffield United last season, averaged more shots per 90, while winning more aerial duels - making him a great fit for Dyche’s system which demands an aerial presence from his centre-forwards.

How Nketiah & Watkins compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Nketiah Watkins Games played 27 37 Goals + assists 7 32 Progressive carries 1.8 1.7 Progressive passes 1.7 1.5 Shots taken 3.2 3 Pass accuracy 78% 75% Aerials won 46% 38% Stats via FBref

He also excelled with the ball at his feet, averaging more progressive passes and more progressive carries per 90 - allowing the Toffees to have more success in the final third with his ability to create and finish opportunities.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Despite Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto both being at the club, Everton still need a centre forward to further bolster their chances of moving further clear of the drop zone in the 2024/25 campaign, with a Watkins-esque marksman likely to do the trick.

It’s evident that Nketiah has a lot of qualities that would hugely improve the club’s forward line, with the club needing to do everything they can to secure a deal for the 25-year-old this summer.