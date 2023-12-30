After being handed a 10-point deduction, it was easy to worry about Everton's Premier League status. Since then, however, the Toffees have been better than ever under Sean Dyche and look on course to survive the drop for yet another season if they continue their form. This time around, those at Goodison Park could even get the boost of moving into mid-table and beyond, given how tight things are, making up for their deduction. If it wasn't for those 10 points, they would be sat in 10th and above Chelsea.

As the January transfer window arrives too, the Merseyside club could seek reinforcements to ensure that they enjoy even greater success in the second half of the campaign. First, however, they may need to turn their attention towards departures, with one player potentially heading for the exit door according to reports.

Everton transfer news

Even amid financial difficulty, Everton managed to get reinforcements over the line in the summer transfer window. The likes of Jack Harrison, Ashley Young and Beto all joined in the hope of handing Dyche a boost, before doing just that. The same can't be said for Arnaut Danjuma though, who has struggled to make his mark at Goodison Park and could now be set for an exit.

According to Foot Mercato, Lyon are eyeing a move to sign Everton loanee Danjuma in the January transfer window. The Ligue 1 side have found themselves in a shock relegation battle this season and are in desperate need of reinforcements next month, with the Villarreal forward on their list. They are thought to be considering a loan move with the option to buy if the deal is less than €15m (£13m) but could also go for a simple six-month loan deal if the deal is more expensive than that. Either way, it looks as though Everton could lose their forward next month.

Danjuma hasn't found his feet at Everton

Danjuma's stats at Everton don't exactly make for pretty reading, given that he has scored just twice in 15 appearances. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin now free from injury troubles too, the forward may be unlikely to break into Dyche's plan anytime soon, meaning that a move away could suit all parties involved. As the January window swings open in a matter of days, the Dutchman is certainly one to keep an eye on.

Earning plenty of praise when at his best, former Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate said: “Yeah, he’s an exceptional player, in a really good place at the minute, Arnie. He’s another one who I’ve always done a lot of work on him at his previous clubs, so I knew all about him coming into this role, I knew what type of player he was.

“I know last season that he didn’t really get a run in the Premier League and he maybe found it a bit difficult to get game time, but this season he’s been outstanding. I can only talk of what he’s done under my reign, but at the minute, he’s playing some exceptional football, and what else he is doing is working for the team."