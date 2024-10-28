Everton have endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 campaign. The Toffees currently find themselves in 16th in the Premier League table, five points clear of 18th place Ipswich Town.

With that being said, they picked up another important point at the weekend, a 1-1 draw at home to Fulham, and are on a strong run. Sean Dyche’s side have not lost in five games, beating fellow relegation contenders Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace in that time, as well as drawing at home to Newcastle United and winning away to Leicester City.

With the season coming up to a crucial time, a busy Christmas period, the Toffees will hope to come out relatively unscathed. They may well look to recruit in the January transfer window to boost survival hopes and have been linked with one attacker who could add quality depth.

Everton target Championship winger

The player in question here is 21-year-old winger Tom Fellows. The West Brom attacker has impressed for the Baggies this term in the second tier of England and has now been linked with a move away from the club, with Everton believed to be one of the sides interested.

At least, that is according to a report from Alan Nixon. The journalist explains that the Toffees have sent a 'delegation' to watch the tricky winger, and are 'in the market' for reinforcements in attack.

However, any potential move for Fellows may well depend on funds. Nixon explained that Dyche’s side requires a 'cash injection' before they can start pursuing transfers, as they look to bolster their options ahead of a survival fight.

Why Fellows would be a good signing

It has been a wonderful start to the season for the England under-20 international. He has played 12 games in the Championship so far for West Brom, and although he is yet to find the back of the net, has five assists to his name, including two in one game against Stoke City. Across the top two tiers of English football, Bukayo Saka is the only player with more.

That in itself would immediately elevate the Toffees. They have struggled to create chances this season, ranking joint 12th in the Premier League with just 17 so far, as per Sofascore. They have just three players with assists to their name. Ashley Young and Dwight McNeil have three each, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin has one.

Indeed, the West Brom attacker would add great creativity and quality to what is a lacklustre Everton side in attacking areas. He has created five big chances in the Championship this season and averages 1.3 key passes per game, as per Sofascore.

Fellows Championship stats 2024/25 Stat Number Touches per game 26.5 Assists 5 Big chances created 5 Key passes per game 1.3 Fouls won per game 1.3 Shots per game 1.3 Stats from Sofascore

The "explosive" star, as football talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, would be up against the likes of Jack Harrison and McNeil for a spot on the wing. Former Leeds man Harrison has struggled this term and is yet to register an assist in nine Premier League appearances. Fellows might well displace the attacker in the starting eleven, adding more creative influence.

The Baggies star could also then help bring Toffees striker Beto to life. The Guinea-Bissau international joined the club in 2023 for a fee of almost £30m from Italian side Udinese, but he has struggled to live up to the money so far.

This season for the Toffees first team, Beto has played seven games, scoring twice, including a late equaliser against Fulham last weekend. The Everton number 14 has played 44 times for the club, with seven goals and two assists to his name.

However, with Fellows in the side, Everton fans might well see an increase in Beto’s success in front of goal. The striker, who stands at 6 foot 4, has not exactly been on the receiving end of lots of chances, nor has he played many minutes.

The fact he has scored in the Premier League this season will surely be a real confidence booster. Combine that with the chances the West Brom man provides, as he has done all season long in the Championship, and Beto could hit new heights.

It could be an inspired signing from the Toffees, adding great creative influence to their side. Perhaps the addition of Fellows could be the difference between relegation and survival, as the fight to avoid the drop continues.