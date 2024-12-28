Everton had toiled through the 2024/25 campaign and things looked bleak as December loomed large. A hideous run of Premier League fixtures against ostensible powerhouses threatened to send Sean Dyche's tenure in a spin.

But sift through the turmoil and dysfunction layered through Everton's recent history, and you will find a deep-rooted resilience that bespeaks the Blues' special nature.

Such a dismal start to the season may well have derailed most other outfits, but Everton are different. With Dyche's attritional expertise to call upon, the Toffees have made some headway over the past few months, notably drawing their past three top-flight matches against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Picking points off the four-in-a-row champions is hardly a novelty anymore, but Everton stood firm against Pep Guardiola's side last time out, fought to continue their resurgence and left the Etihad with a well-earned draw.

The Friedkin Group are settling into their ownership role after a protracted saga, and now the Merseysiders can look ahead with renewed hope. Of course, if Everton are to stretch beyond the fear of relegation, they will need to strengthen in January.

Everton eyeing January signing

Everton's transfer market struggles are compounded by the overload of players and personnel - including Dyche - who are entering the final few months of their contracts.

Even so, it would be wise to bring a first-team player into the brood this winter, and according to The Athletic, that may indeed be the case, with Strasbourg's Habib Diarra recognised as a player of long-standing interest.

The versatile player was looked at in the summer and expressed an intrigue in moving to play in the Premier League, with his ability to shift between midfield and the wing an attractive factor for the Goodison Park side.

A report from the summer pertaining to Everton's curiosity reveals that Diarra is valued at about €35m (£29m), but whether TFG could whittle that fee down does raise question.

What Habib Diarra would bring to Everton

Still only 20 years old, Diarra has already racked up 84 senior appearances for Strasbourg after graduating from the French club's academy, scoring ten goals and assisting a further six.

One Italian football writer has commented that he is "skilled with the ball" and endowed with "enormous skills in progression." Diarra would bring something new in this regard, adding energy but also purchase to Everton's engine room.

As per FBref, Diarra ranks among the top 10% of central midfielders in Ligue 1 this term for progressive carries (2.42) per 90, highlighting the forward-moving presence that could elevate Dyche's team.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

It should also be noted that, while Diarra has been used centrally this season, he has shown impressive dynamism throughout his fledgling career and may help Everton in a range of roles, including on both wings.

Habib Diarra - Career Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Central midfield 23 4 3 Attacking midfield 22 3 3 Left winger 12 0 0 Right winger 8 2 0 Defensive midfield 6 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The four-cap Senegal star has the physicality and grit to succeed in the Premier League, completing Everton's midfield while reshaping it into something more modernistic.

His robust input might also give rise to the highest level of certain teammates - like his countryman Iliman Ndiaye, for example.

Why Diarra would be perfect for Ndiaye

Everton signed Ndiaye from Marseille for £15m in the summer and he has been a revelation for Dyche's team, playing with a feverish intensity that has established instant fan-favourite status.

The 24-year-old's four-goal haul across 19 outings - with no assists as yet - might not seem like the finest tally, but Ndiaye's quality is indefinable through the prism of goal-scoring statistics.

Albeit, that's not to say that he doesn't know his way around a high-class strike, with his sumptuous strike sealing the draw against City on Boxing Day. During the game, pundit Paul Robinson even remarked that he "would get in the Manchester City team, he is that good."

He's also energetic, crisp on the ball and ferocious in the challenge, making an interesting comment on the kind of partnership that could be struck with a player such as Diarra behind him.

Iliman Ndiaye - Premier League Stats (24/25) Match Stats* # Matches (starts) 15 (13) Goals 3 Assists 0 Shots (on target)* 1.1 (0.5) Big chances missed 2 Touches* 39.5 Pass completion 84% Key passes* 0.6 Ball recoveries* 5.9 Dribbles* 2.4 Total duels (won)* 5.9 (51%) Stats via Sofascore (* = per game)

Diarra has impressed in Ligue 1 this term, scoring three goals and creating four big chances over 14 outings, as per Sofascore. There's no question that he needs to tweak and tune certain aspects of his skillset, but then given that he's still in the maiden phase of his promising career, this is hardly to his detriment.

If anything, Diarra has triumphed with his beginnings over the past few seasons and may now be ready to link up with Ndiaye and restore some of the feel-good factor and fizz on the blue side of the River Mersey.

Everton has been a hotbed for drama in recent years, but TFG's arrival promises a new chapter that might bear dividends down the line.

Of course, without impactful manoeuvring on the transfer front, any short-term gains made will topple like a house of cards. It's paramount that players like Ndiaye are kept on the books and that talents such as Diarra are welcomed to the fold to herald the fresh era.

Everton have reason to be sanguine, and if TFG can indeed orchestrate a momentous deal for Diarra, it would set the right tone and then some.