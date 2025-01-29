Everton could agree a deal to sign a striker who has been described as a "diamond" to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to former scout Bryan King.

Calvert-Lewin suffers injury setback

Calvert-Lewin had been showing signs of improvement since the return of David Moyes, scoring in the 3-2 victory against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month, but the striker has now suffered yet another injury setback.

The Liverpool Echo's Ian Croll has expressed his concern about the forward's injury, which is set to keep him sidelined until the end of next month.

There have been widespread rumours about Beto's future at Goodison Park, with the striker at one point keen on a move to Italy, but the Toffees may be forced to persist with the 26-year-old if they are unable to sign another player before the deadline.

Moyes is considering his options, with Graeme Bailey revealing there is interest in Rangers striker Hamza Igamane, and there has now been another update on the potential move. In an interview with Goodison News, former scout turned pundit Bryan King has now revealed that a deal to sign Igamane could be there to be done for Everton before the deadline.

King said: “If they have got the money, a deal could be agreed. I don’t think Igamane would be cheap. However, now that Calvert-Lewin is injured, I imagine that Everton will be looking to get that deal across the line.”

Igamane impressing in the Europa League

The Moroccan has recently emerged as a consistent starter for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, scoring five goals in his last five outings, and he has also looked impressive in Europe this season. The Scottish side have faced some difficult opponents in the Europa League, including Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, but the forward has proven his worth to Philippe Clement, netting four times in five matches.

Clement has recently spoken about his decision to sign the 22-year-old, while praising how quickly he has adapted to life in the Scottish Premiership.

"People in Morocco I knew from before. I’m lucky in that way that people knew him. They said he’s a rough diamond. They said: 'We don’t know if he’s going to be ready from the start. Maybe in one year he’s going to be ready to play'.

"So we need to make players better who can go to a higher level. We will see with him. It’s about hunger and desire in that way. He’s doing really good things."

At 22-years-old, Igamane is likely to have a lot of room to develop and it may be difficult for Everton to sign him this winter, given that Rangers remain in a strong negotiating position, with the centre-forward contracted until 2029.