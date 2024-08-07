Now in the final few weeks of the summer transfer window, Everton could reportedly be offered the chance to sign a 2023 target in a swap deal for struggling forward Beto.

Everton transfer news

It's been a mixed summer at Goodison Park - perhaps even one some will deem a success in the circumstances - but the transfer window is far from over. The future of Jarrad Branthwaite could still change and the Toffees may yet add further reinforcements, despite their ongoing ownership issues. So far, the Merseyside club have welcomed Iliman Ndiaye, Tim Iroegbunam, Jesper Lindstrom and, most recently, Jake O'Brien.

The young central defender expressed his delight after completing a move to Goodison Park, telling Everton's official website: “I’m buzzing and so happy to have signed for Everton. I've been dreaming of this kind of move in the Premier League, with such a historic club. It's a very exciting move for me.

“Everton is a huge club with a lot of history behind it and there's a big future as well. When the transfer window opened there were other clubs in for me but there was only one club I wanted to go to – it was Everton. They’ve shown the faith in me so now it's my turn to show why on the pitch.”

Now, the Toffees could follow the arrival of a defender with the arrival of an attacking reinforcement. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, with talks open, Everton could be offered the chance to sign El Bilal Toure in a swap deal for Beto, as Atalanta look to replace Gianluca Scamacca following his ACL injury, in a swap deal which may soon "take off".

Toure, of course, was reportedly the subject of Everton's £34m bid last summer, before a move failed to materialise. A year on from that bid, they may finally get their man.

"Lethal" Toure's injury record is a concern

Given their lack of new owners, Everton are not in a position to get things wrong in the transfer market and signing a player who has had injury concerns in the last year or so represents a risk they may be better off avoiding.

Toure, though still just 22 years old, missed 32 games courtesy of a hamstring injury last season, 13 games for an unknown muscle injury in the season prior for UD Almeria, and 11 games in the 2021/22 campaign through another hamstring injury at Stade Reims. No matter how "lethal" the forward's finishing is, as described by Atalanta BC News, he can't prove that clinical nature when sidelined.

It's worth noting too, that Dominic Calvert-Lewin's own injury record is far from ideal, so sacrificing Beto in exchange for another unreliable option on the fitness front would be quite the risk from Everton at this stage.