Everton could now sign a "beautiful footballer" for a fee of just £5m this month, according to a new report.

Toffees eyeing defenders for Moyes

The Toffees are keen on bolstering their attacking options this month, with a deal for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah now edging closer to completion, but David Moyes is also looking at options to shore up his backline.

As Seamus Coleman is now in the twilight years of his career, Moyes is eager to strengthen at right-back, and Ajax's Devyne Rensch is high up the shortlist, with the 22-year-old unwilling to sign a new contract to extend his stay with the Dutch side.

Given Everton's struggles to comply with the Premier League's financial rules, they are looking at low-cost options to strengthen their squad, and they were recently said to be plotting a move for Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters.

The right-back is out of contract in the summer, meaning this is the Saints' last opportunity to cash in, and Football Insider have now dropped a new update on his future.

The report states the Toffees could sign Walker-Peters for a fee of just £5m this January, with Southampton now resigned to losing him either this month or at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is unwilling to sign a new deal to extend his stay at St. Mary's, most likely owing to his side's very disappointing league position, meaning a winter move could now be on the cards.

The Southampton ace would be a versatile option for Moyes, given that he is able to play at right-back, left-back and in a more advanced role, but it remains to be seen whether Everton formalise their interest by making an official offer.

Walker-Peters could be a shrewd signing for Everton

The Saints have been extremely poor in the Premier League this season, and look destined to instantly return to the Championship, but the full-back has proven he is capable of playing at the top level in the past.

The Englishman has made 134 appearances in the top flight, while also making two appearances for his national side, which indicates he could be capable of making an impact at Goodison Park.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man may be particularly useful on the front foot, having received praise from ex-Southampton boss Russell Martin for his attacking talents after scoring in a 1-0 victory against Bristol City last season.

Martin said: "He can score more and assist more. It's a brilliant, brilliant goal.", before going on to describe Walker-Peters as a "beautiful footballer".

That said, Everton's main aim this winter should be signing a new striker, given that they are the second-lowest scorers in the Premier League, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks like he could be on his way this summer.

As such, the Toffees should only pursue a deal for a new full-back if they get a deal for a new forward over the line first and have money left over.