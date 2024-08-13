Everton could now try to sign a £100,000-per-week Arsenal player on loan, with Mikel Arteta's side anticipating more exits before summer deadline day on August 30.

Who could leave Arsenal after Emile Smith Rowe

The most high-profile Gunners departure of this window has been Emile Smith Rowe's £35 million to Fulham around a fortnight ago.

Marco Silva's side agreed to pay what is a club-record transfer fee to get Smith Rowe over the line, and Arsenal greatly benefited from the transfer, as sales for academy players count as pure profit in the eyes of PSR.

While some reports claimed that Arteta would've ideally liked to have kept Smith Rowe at Arsenal, you cannot argue with the business decision to sell him when considering he started just three Premier League games last season and seemed quite far down their pecking order.

The £35 million fee received for their Hale End graduate will likely go towards signing Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. Indeed, Arsenal have been attempting to sign Merino for the last few weeks, but reports claim the club are confident of getting it wrapped up soon (Pete O'Rourke).

Mikel Merino Real Sociedad Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Games 32 Goals/assists 5/3 Pass accuracy 76.2% Progressive passes per 90 5.91 Tackles per 90 2.79 Interceptions per 90 0.58

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Arsenal still want to bring in a new forward this summer, with striker Eddie Nketiah repeatedly tipped to leave. He won't be going to Marseille, though, as it is reported that the Ligue 1 giants have pulled out of the race for him after deeming Arsenal's financial demands too high.

The door is now open for other clubs to make a move for the ex-Leeds United loanee, who scored six goals and assisted three others in 37 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal last season.

Everton could explore loan deal to sign Nketiah from Arsenal

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Everton could explore a loan deal to sign Nketiah from Arsenal, following Marseille's collapsed bid for the Englishman.

While the Toffees also cannot afford his asking price, it is believed a temporary spell at Goodison Park could be on the cards for Nketiah, depending on Arsenal's willingness to negotiate that kind of move.

The £100,000-per-week forward has been called a "top-level" player by Arteta, despite their openness to selling him this summer.

“Well to me he is top level,” said Arteta on Nketiah's performances at the start of last season.

“He’s started nine out of our ten Premier League games, so that tells you how much we trust him and the importance he has in the team. I’m really happy for him, an academy player to experience a Premier League hat-trick. He needs to enjoy the moment, he fully deserves it, and hopefully there are many more to come."