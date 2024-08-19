Everton slipped to a dismal 3-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening Premier League match, as Fabian Hurzeler became the youngest permanent manager to ever win a game in the top flight.

This season is Everton’s last at Goodison Park before they move to their shiny new stadium at Bramley Moore Docks and Sean Dyche will be hoping it doesn’t end in relegation.

Judging by their performance, Dyche needs some quality injected into his team, particularly in the forward areas.

Could he raid a fellow Premier League team before the end of the transfer window?

Everton's search for a striker

As reported over the weekend, Everton are ready to make a loan move for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah before the end of the month in a bid to bolster their frontline.

The Englishman – who has been valued at around £50m by Mikel Arteta – has yet to leave the Emirates, despite interest from various clubs this summer.

With just days left of the current window, it appears as though the Toffees are going to try their luck with a temporary move, as splashing out £50m could prove to be a major stumbling block.

Considering the club scored just 40 goals in the top flight last term – only Sheffield United scored fewer – a new centre-forward is a necessity.

It wouldn’t be the first time Everton have signed a player from Arsenal, and they could repeat their Alex Iwobi masterclass.

Eddie Nketiah’s season in numbers

Iwobi joined the Goodison Park side in the summer of 2019 for a fee worth around £34m, becoming an excellent signing for the club.

He made 140 appearances for the Toffees, scoring nine times and registering 16 assists, helping the side avoid relegation in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 campaigns. Dyche sold him to Fulham last summer and with the departure of Amadou Onana this year, he will certainly lack some control in the midfield.

Nketiah could have a similar sort of impact should he make the move to Merseyside. Last season, the striker scored six times in 37 appearances for the Gunners, although he only started 13 of those matches.

Despite his lack of starting opportunities, Nketiah still managed to score once every 216 minutes in the top flight, while creating two big chances and averaging 1.4 shots per game.

Everton's centre-forward statistics last season Player Games Goals Assists Dominic Calvert-Lewin 38 8 3 Beto 37 5 2 Chermiti 20 0 0 Neal Maupay 3 0 1 Via Transfermarkt

These statistics would have been higher had the player been given more chances by Arteta. Perhaps this summer is the right time to make a move to a club where he will start more often.

Hailed as “remarkable” by journalist James Olley previously, it is time for the 25-year-old to join a team in which he can be the star man, instead of relying on brief cameos to showcase his talents.

He won't win the Premier League title at Everton, but getting the chance to start the vast majority of games will allow him to finally live up to his vast potential.