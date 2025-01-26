David Moyes’ return to Everton could be the catalyst that ensures the club remain in the Premier League ahead of next season.

He may have lost the first match of his second stint to Aston Villa, but a stunning 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur - followed by the 1-0 win away to Brighton last time out - proved that the club are fighting hard to avoid relegation

The positive feeling around Goodison Park will continue to grow with every win in the top flight, but Moyes may have to achieve this without the services of Dwight McNeil, who could be set for an extended time out of the side.

The winger suffered an injury to his knee at Everton’s training ground Finch Park in early December, and he has been a big miss for the club.

Moyes has since provided an update on when he will be able to return, but it is not good news for the Goodison faithful.

“I’ve got a little bit of an update,” said the Everton boss during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It looks like Dwight is probably going to have to have some surgery on his knee. Today he’s tried, so it looks like we’re going to have to get him back to the specialist.

“I’m saying surgery, the specialist might decide something else, but he’s going to go back to see the specialist again. It’s a real blow because we need him back for things like deliveries and set-plays but for his general play. By all accounts, he’s performed really well and not to have him is a big blow.”

A big blow indeed, especially considering how impressive McNeil has been for the Toffees this season.

Dwight McNeil’s statistics this season

The winger signed from Championship side Burnley ahead of the 2022/23 campaign, coming to work under then-boss Frank Lampard.

He proved to be one of Lampard’s better signings during his spell on Merseyside. Across his first two seasons, McNeil scored ten Premier League goals, while chipping in with nine assists as the club avoided relegation during both campaigns.

Sean Dyche deployed the Englishman in a more central role during the first half of the 2024/25 campaign, a position in which he shone before getting injured.

In 15 games for the Toffees this term, McNeil scored four goals while chipping in with three assists, but it wasn’t just his goal contributions which made people stand up and take notice of him.

Indeed, the 25-year-old has also created nine big chances in the top flight along with averaging 2.5 key passes per game, showcasing his creative talents as a number ten.

Dwight McNeil's PL stats since joining Everton Metric 2022/23 2023/24 2024/25 Goals 7 3 3 Assists 3 6 3 Big chances created 11 17 9 Key passes per game 1.4 2 2.5 Successful dribbles per game 1.5 0.9 1.5 Via Sofascore

When compared to his peers in the Premier League, McNeil even ranks in the top 1% for crosses (7.18) per 90 and in the top 15% for shot-creating actions (4.74) per 90, showing just how effective he is in the final third.

Moyes will hope that Everton have enough about them to pull away far enough from the drop zone by the time the former Burnley star returns from his injury.

His signing proves that there is plenty of value in scouring the Championship market. Might the Toffees be close to signing another player from the second tier?

Everton could repeat their McNeil masterclass

As reported by the Telegraph earlier this week, Everton are keen on signing Sunderland gem Dan Neil before the January transfer window closes in just over a week.

Moyes is a big admirer of the midfielder and, having previously managed Sunderland, he has tracked his career ever since. Scouts are keeping a close watch on Neil, although with the Black Cats enjoying a wonderful campaign, securing his signature this month could be difficult.

A fee of around £15m has been touted, which could well turn into a wonderful bargain should Everton seal the deal.

If so, they could replicate their McNeil masterclass, that’s for sure.

Dan Neil’s season in numbers for Sunderland

Emerging from the Sunderland youth academy, Neil has gone on to play 178 matches for the Black Cats since making his debut in 2020.

His recent performances have given the club a wonderful chance of securing a return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence.