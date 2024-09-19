Sean Dyche is not so much skating as careening across thin ice right now, with his Everton side beset by a woeful patch of form to start the 2024/25 season.

Indeed, the Toffees have lost each of their opening four fixtures of the Premier League despite holding two-goal leads in their past two matches against Bournemouth and Aston Villa. Dyche cut a forlorn figure as his outfit crashed out of the Carabao Cup against Southampton - who have also lost all of their opening top-flight games - in a penalty shootout.

We're little over one month into the campaign, but the Merseysiders are understandably bleak about their hopes. After a lacklustre display against the Saints, fans appear to be hoping for a change in the dugout.

Why Everton should sack Sean Dyche

When the fans want their gaffer gone, the situation is pretty dire. But when said manager has lost the dressing room, the wall towers so high it becomes insurmountable.

Southampton dominated in midweek and finished the contest with 74% of the possession. Dyche's tactical set-up didn't work, and it's been prevalent across the performances thus far, with the Toffees' 36.8% possession in the Premier League better than only Ipswich Town, who have claimed two points.

The former Burnley boss continues to have the full backing of owner Farhad Moshiri but there is mounting pressure from supporters, who are struggling to identify a clear style of play and, moreover, are watching their players operate below their level.

The club needs some respite, and though Dyche has an ostensibly favourable run of fixtures up ahead, there's a festering sense that a reprieve will simply be that - a stay of execution.

Should the Blues be willing to act with dispatch and move to replace Dyche, there's one man who will be right at the top of the list. Indeed, David Moyes will be in the running to make a sensational return to Goodison Park.

Why David Moyes could be the man for the job

If Dyche goes, Everton will be hoping to replace him in the dugout in one fell swoop, and Moyes could be the man, having been unemployed since leaving West Ham United at the end of last season.

Moyes was linked with a return to Everton in 2019 after his first stint with the Hammers, but ultimately returned to the London Stadium and led West Ham to a startling ascension, winning the Conference League in 2023.

Now, the boss is free to appoint, and pundit Chris Sutton has even said recently that speculation over his possible signing is going to be “inevitable” - with Football Insider claiming that the Scotsman has the backing of the Everton boardroom.

Premier League: David Moyes vs Sean Dyche Stats David Moyes Sean Dyche Matches 697 318 Wins 269 90 Draws 182 83 Losses 246 145 PPG 1.42 1.11 Goals for 942 312 Goals against 914 457 Stats via Premier League

As you can see from the table above, Moyes - who typically utilises a 4-2-3-1 formation - has a far better record in the Premier League throughout his career, having led his squad out for over double the amount of games.

Moreover, Moyes led Everton throughout their most auspicious period since the turn of the millennia. Between 2002 and 2013, the Scottish tactician completed nine top-eight finishes in the Premier League and oversaw the emergence of Wayne Rooney.

Back in 2009, Sir Alex Ferguson said that the now 61-year-old was "building a big club", and he might be the key to achieving the resurrection - with Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Ange Postecoglou insisting that he "ranks among the top managers in the sport".

He's a proven winner, and he's done it before.