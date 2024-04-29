Despite scoring five goals in the last three games, Everton have struggled for goals throughout the majority of the campaign.

Sean Dyche's side have only found the net on 37 occasions this season, with only already relegated Sheffield United managing to score fewer throughout 2023/24.

The stat is hardly a surprise given the Toffees' top scorer this season only has six goals - with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure both reaching the tallies despite their injury problems and respective lack of form.

The striker has often found himself nursing injuries this campaign, whilst Doucoure has failed to find himself on the scoresheet in any outing during 2024.

Dyche's side were strongly linked with a striker during the January transfer window, but failed to agree a deal due to the club's financial situation at the time.

However, the goalposts have shifted in recent months, with the Toffees needing to reignite interest in the forward ahead of the summer.

Everton's interest in Boulaye Dia

According to Corriere Dello Sport via TEAMtalk, Everton could be offered the opportunity to sign striker Boulaye Dia this summer for a cut-price after Salernitana's relegation from Serie A this season.

The Italian side may need to overhaul their squad if they are to secure an immediate return to the top flight next season, but they may have to do it without the Senegalese forward.

He was set for a move to Wolves during January, but Salernitana blocked the move, with TEAMtalk claiming the striker' has "completely fallen out" with the club and a move is expected this summer.

Dia could be available for just €20m (£17m), a price that should see the Toffees reignite their interest in the 27-year-old, if they raise funds before the PSR deadline on June 30th.

How Dia compares to Calvert-Lewin

Calvert-Lewin has only managed to score eight goals over the last two campaigns in the Premier League, a tally that is 12 fewer than Dia who has been excellent in front of goal despite the club's poor form in Serie A.

However, when comparing the pair's stats from the current season, Dia has demonstrated all-round qualities that would certainly bolster the Toffees' forward line.

He's averaged 1.1 successful take-ons per game, compared to Calvert-Lewin's tally of just 0.5 - to be expected given his target man role under Dyche in recent months.

Everton should look to move away from their long ball system, with Salernitana's forward the perfect option to allow the club to implement a possession-based style.

The "monster" striker, as dubbed by Norweigan journalist Jonas Adnan Giæver, has a pass completion rate of 84% this season, a tally that blows the Englishman out of the water, as he's only managed to complete 55% of the passes he's attempted during 2023/24.

Dia vs Calvert-Lewin in 2023/24 Statistics Dia DCL Pass percentage 84% 55% Successful take-ons 1.1 0.5 Progressive passes 1.7 1.4 Passes attempted 19 18 Stats via FBref

Dia has also managed more progressive passes, with his average of 1.7 per game, 0.3 more than Calvert-Lewin who is mainly used for his aerial presence, not his ball-playing skills.

All things considered, the club must prioritise a move for the Salernitana forward to help solve their goalscoring issues. He's demonstrated a knack for scoring key goals for a club looking to fight relegation - with his valuable finishes allowing the club to push further clear of the drop next season.

However, the potential transfer would also allow Dyche's side to move away from the back against the wall style of hounding out opposition before countering, with Dia's ability with the ball at his feet the catalyst for the change.