Everton have entered into arguably the club's most important transfer window so far in the Premier League era.

Sitting one point above the relegation zone, the Toffees need to invest in the squad to ensure that they aren't caught by the chasing pack. Goalscoring has become a problem area for the side this season.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Only five teams in the English top-flight have scored fewer goals than Sean Dyche's men in the 2023/24 campaign but the manager is reportedly eyeing up solutions to alleviate the Merseyside club's woes up top.

Everton transfer news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Everton have been in talks with Leeds United for several weeks over the potential signing of winger Wilfried Gnonto before the winter deadline slams shut.

The Toffees were linked with the Italian attacker during the summer too and Shamoon Hafez even revealed that the Championship outfit rejected a £25.75m bid from Everton and were holding out for at least £30m.

How Wilfried Gnonto compares to Jack Harrison

Gnonto proved to be a popular figure at Elland Road last season as the club were relegated from the Premier League, earning plaudits from football scout Jacek Kulig who described him as an "absolute nightmare for defenders".

His four goals and four assists in 28 appearances in his debut campaign in English football garnered interest from clubs in the top flight and, as a result, Gnonto handed in a transfer request.

Nevertheless, Leeds managed to hold onto his services for at least another half-season, but Football Insider have since reported that the Yorkshire club are now willing to let the Italy international leave this month, with Everton reigniting their interest in the forward.

Leeds are firing on all fronts this season. Daniel Farke's regular front four, consisting of Daniel James, Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, have all recorded ten or more goal contributions this season. Between them, they have 54 goal contributions in total as the Peacocks are the fourth-highest scorers in the Championship this term.

Gnonto has become nothing but a mere afterthought under the new manager. The former Inter Milan man has played 20 times this season in all competitions but his game-time averages out at 35 minutes per appearance. Additionally, he has scored just once and recorded one assist.

However, if Dyche can get Gnonto back to the player he was last season, there is a real chance that he can take his former teammate Jack Harrison's place in the starting lineup at Goodison Park.

Indeed, when comparing Gnonto's stats from the previous campaign to this season, the 20-year-old looks like a much more productive player.

Gnonto vs Harrison Per 90 Metrics Wilfried Gnonto - 2022/23 Jack Harrison - 2023/24 Goals 0.19 0.13 Expected Goals 0.12 0.16 Assists 0.23 0.19 Expected Assists 0.15 0.13 Shots 2.02 1.33 Goals Per Shot 0.09 0.10 Progressive Carries 4.40 2.42 Key Passes 1.47 1.29 Passes To Penalty Area 1.27 1.53 Crosses 2.21 3.54 Stats via FBref

In 18 appearances, Harrison has recorded merely three assists as his expected assists tally per 90 is just 0.19.

As a mere teenager, Gnonto was already boasting better stats and looks to have a much higher ceiling than the Englishman. If Dyche wants a player who can score goals and get assists from either flank, he should look no further than Gnonto.