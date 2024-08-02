Everton have made a host of signings this summer as Sean Dyche seeks to improve his squad, but despite selling Amadou Onana to Aston Villa in a £50m package, a replacement has yet to be added to the fold.

Tim Iroegbunam joined the Goodison Park side in a £9m transfer last month in a cross-player transaction with the Villans that saw Lewis Dobbin head in the other direction, but the 21-year-old earned just one start under Unai Emery in the Premier League last season.

More is needed in the engine room, and luckily, moves are being made to sign an exciting new player to complete the set.

Everton transfer news

According to a report from Caught Offside earlier this week, Everton have been in contact with the representatives of Habib Diarra, with the 20-year-old midfielder having enjoyed a terrific season with Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Valued at about €35m (£29m) by the Ligue 1 side, it remains to be seen whether the Merseysiders can meet the fee, though Onana's departure could see the dream realised.

What Habib Diarra would bring to Everton

Diarra has been described as a player with "enormous skills in progression" by one Italian football writer - who had taken note following links to Napoli - and indeed offers the kind of athletic skillset that could prove to be a real asset for Dyche's Blues.

Still in the fledgling phase of his promising career, Diarra has enjoyed two seasons in the thick of the action with Strasbourg and started 28 Ligue 1 matches last year, impressing throughout.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 17% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 11% for successful take-ons per 90, highlighting his burgeoning ball-carrying quality.

Habib Diarra: Ligue 1 Stats (23/24) Statistics # Matches played 31 Matches started 28 Goals 3 Assists 1 Pass completion 86% Tackles per game 1.0 Ball recoveries per game 3.6 Dribbles per game 1.1 Duels won per game 3.8 Stats via Sofascore

He also completed 61% of his above-listed dribbles last term, highlighting a sharp, accurate ability that could be used to penetrate Premier League backlines with emphatic effect.

More versatile than Onana, Diarra doesn't offer the same kind of tough-tackling expertise that has led the Belgian sensation to be hailed as a "monster duel-winner" by analyst Raj Chohan, but his rounded arsenal could complement the defensive qualities of Idrissa Gueye at the base of the midfield spectacularly.

His graceful style could prove to be an upgrade that would define Everton's engine room with a greater sense of roundedness; after all, Onana wasn't exactly a mainstay within Dyche's set-up, benched on eight occasions throughout the top-flight campaign.

A beast in the making, the 5 foot 11 talent could be the perfect addition to an Everton side that has exhibited stability and coherence (on the pitch, at least), pumping in some extra dynamism to ensure that the Toffees don't get stuck this year.