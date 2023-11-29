While a ten-point deduction has cast uncertainty on Everton's future as a Premier League club, Sean Dyche's side are actually having a decent season so far and would be sitting 15th had they not been found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.

However, a 3-0 defeat at home to Manchester United on Sunday proved that the Toffees still have many issues within the side, particularly up top, having failed to score a single goal from an xG of 2.5. Everton now boast the joint-sixth-worst attack in the league as a result.

The Merseyside club had plenty of chances to punish Man United's defence but failed to capitalise and were put to the sword by the visitors' blistering front three.

Dyche is reportedly looking to rectify his team's goalscoring woes in January by bringing one player back to English football.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are keeping tabs on Ajax centre-forward Chuba Akpom ahead of the January transfer window and are set to battle it out with five other clubs from the Premier League, including fellow relegation contenders Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town.

Akpom was the top goalscorer in the Championship last term, having bagged 28 goals in 38 league appearances as Middlesbrough reached the playoff spots. Head coach Michael Carrick called the striker "terrific" when he reached the 20-goal mark back in March, becoming the first Boro player to do so in 33 years.

This was also the first time Akpom had scored ten league goals or more in one campaign and the 28-year-old earned a move to Eredivisie giants Ajax during the summer for £12m. However, the Arsenal academy product could be set for a return to English football very soon.

Chuba Akpom's stats this season

Akpom has made 13 appearances so far at the Johan Cruijff Arena but has started just two matches in all competitions. Despite this, he has found the net five times in nine league games, with all five coming in his last four appearances for the Dutch side.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is Everton's joint-top goalscorer this season alongside Abdoulaye Doucoure with four goals apiece. However, the centre-forward didn't have his shooting boots on at Goodison Park last Sunday during the Toffees' 3-0 defeat. Calvert-Lewin alone had five of Everton's 24 total shots on goal but failed to convert a single opportunity.

Overall, this season, the England international has scored three goals in the Premier League from an xG of 3.45 so the striker is underperforming in the penalty area. In fact, Akpom has outperformed Everton's number '9' in a number of key attacking metrics this term.

Per 90 Metrics Chuba Akpom Dominic Calvert-Lewin Goals 1.35 0.45 Expected Goals 1.14 0.47 Assists 0 0.11 Expected Assists 0.16 0.03 Shots 5.14 3.07 Shots On Target 2.7 1.25 Goals Per Shot 0.26 0.15 Stats via FBref.

Akpom has proven over the course of the past season-and-a-half with his 34 goals in all competitions that he is more potent inside the box than Everton's main striker. Additionally, Ajax's summer signing has missed merely three games in total from injuries over the past six seasons, whereas Calvert-Lewin has missed 21 matches since the beginning of the previous campaign.

While Akpom may not be Dyche's first choice, he could act as an excellent backup option and will likely play a lot of football at Goodison given Calvert-Lewin's injury record.