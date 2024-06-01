With the current financial situation looming overhead at Goodison Park, manager Sean Dyche may find it difficult to improve his Everton squad during the transfer window.

The Toffees have been plagued with numerous financial setbacks over the past couple of years, including two separate breaches of the Premier League’s PSR rules for the 2022/23 season.

Unsurprisingly, the situation has seen drastic changes on Merseyside, with Dyche’s side still needing to raise funds before June 30th if they are to avoid another potential points deduction during the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Whilst it’s unclear how much will need to be raised within the next month, the club will likely have to part ways with a big-money talent, with Amadou Onana constantly touted with a move to Premier League rivals West Ham United.

Regardless of whether the Belgian departs Merseyside this summer, the Toffees need to work tirelessly to pursue a move for one player who will cost the club absolutely nothing during the off-season.

Everton remain interested in 44-cap international

According to Foot Mercato, Everton remain interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer, but face tough competition from French side Lyon for his signature.

The report states that Lyon, who have qualified for the Europa League for next season are attempting to hijack any move for the 27-year-old, with the Toffees and Real Betis both interested in a move for the box-to-box midfielder.

The former Genk talent has played a key role in securing an immediate return to the Premier League for the Foxes in 2023/24, featuring in 32 matches, bagging himself four goals and five assists in the process.

Given Leicester’s current financial situation, it’s unlikely they will be able to afford his £75k-per-week wages, with the Nigerian - who will be out of contract later this month - undoubtedly wanting an increase given their return to England’s top flight.

As a result of his form and interest, Dyche’s side must act quickly if they are to finalise a deal for his services, with Ndidi being the perfect partner for one player within the Everton side.

Why Ndidi would be the perfect Garner partner for Everton

The club have desperately needed more goals into the side, following a campaign that saw them score the second-lowest tally in the league, only ahead of bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dominic Calvert-Lewin both managed seven goals each in the Premier League this season, finishing as the club’s top scorers.

However, the arrival of Ndidi could bolster their tally with his playstyle from midfield being the perfect match alongside James Garner in the heart of the club’s midfield.

The former Manchester United man averaged 2.5 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per 90 in the Premier League this season, with his ball-winning abilities falling perfectly into Ndidi’s attacking capabilities.

The Nigerian has averaged 1.8 shots per 90 and 0.6 carries per match into the penalty area - an example of his desire to get into the opposition box and cause chaos.

Ndidi's stats at Leicester in the Championship 2023/24 Statistics Tally Shots 1.8 Assists 0.2 Progressive passes 6.9 Touches in attacking penalty area 4.6 Goals 0.2 Carries into penalty areas 0.6 Stats via FBref

The “colossus” of a midfielder, as described by journalist Andy Withers, also averaged 0.2 goals per game in the Championship, a figure that ranked him within the top 15% of all fellow midfielders during the 2023/24 season.

His previous Premier League experience could be very handy to Dyche’s side next season in what could be a tricky year with the financial problems that could plague the club for a second successive campaign.

With no fee involved, the club should go all out to sign the 27-year-old, with Ndidi having the ability to provide needed goals to the Toffees squad to further bolster their chances of Premier League survival.