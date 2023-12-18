If it wasn't for a ten-point deduction, Sean Dyche's Everton would be flying high in the Premier League at this moment in time.

The Toffees would be competing with the likes of Manchester United and Newcastle United higher up the division than looking over their shoulders at the bottom three in the top flight if the points deduction never happened, winning four of their last five matches with four consecutive clean sheets tallied up along the way.

However, as much as Dyche's men are defensively solid, the Blues do arguably lack firepower going forward with striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin only helping himself to three goals this season in the league.

January could come at the best possible time therefore to recruit a new exciting forward player, with rumours indicating that the buoyed-on Blues are interested in former Sheffield United man Iliman Ndiaye who could fill the boots of Richarlison finally.

Everton transfer latest - interest in Ndiaye

TEAMtalk are reporting, via journalist Alan Nixon, that the Merseyside outfit are interested in bringing Ndiaye to Goodison Park this January, Dyche wanting positive reinforcements up top.

The deal could well only be a loan switch however, Ndiaye's current club Marseille wanting the Senegal international to get back to his explosive Sheffield United best after an underwhelming stay in France to date before returning back to Ligue 1 revitalised.

Everton could well be the next destination that ends up re-energising the faltering forward, the 23-year-old attacker previously vital to the Blades as a creative force.

The Blues could do with a vibrant attacker coming in and shaking things up, lacking a second exciting striker option in their ranks ever since former Everton great Richarlison upped and left for Tottenham.

How Ndiaye compares to Richarlison

Ndiaye could come in and play a similar starring role for the club that the Brazilian forward provided for Dyche, a skilful and exuberant attacker who also has the goals to back up the audacious flicks.

Last season under recently sacked Paul Heckingbottom at Bramall Lane, Ndiaye was paramount to the Blades winning automatic promotion from the Championship - scoring 14 goals and assisting a further 11, switching between playing as an out-and-out centre forward, competently playing down the channels or filling in as an attacking midfielder. That's certainly similar to Richarlison.

This blistering form saw former Blades striker Brian Deane wax lyrical about the Senegalese forward to the Sheffield Star, stating that the thrilling attacker is "worth the entrance fee alone."

Richarlison similarly was vital last season to the Toffees in their escape from relegation with electric performances, netting four less than his counterpart with ten goals but proving to be equally critical for his side.

The 26-year-old was also subject to glowing praise, heralded as "world-class" by former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson when speaking to Football Insider in the direct aftermath of his move to north London.

Ndiaye was also rewarded with a major move, although his time with Marseille has been anything but smooth sailing.

Sheffield United's former number 29 has found the adjustment to French football tricky, only managing one strike so far donning his new Marseille colours.

Ndiaye could seek some comfort relocating to England in January in a bid to recapture his form, the Toffees desperate to land the flashy forward even with his former relegation-threatened employers also reportedly sniffing around to clinch a South Yorkshire homecoming.

The out-of-sorts 23-year-old would also offer Dyche another presence who can potentially play down the flanks, Ndiaye pushing the likes of Jack Harrison and Dwight McNeil potentially to new heights by offering friendly competition.

It has all the makings of being a fascinating transfer saga, Everton leading the race so far for the hot property.