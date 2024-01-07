Everton managed to stop the rot this past week. A goalless draw at Selhurst Park on Thursday in the FA Cup earned a replay back at Goodison Park against Crystal Palace and put a stop to the side’s losing streak.

However, the Toffees’ main issue of failing to tuck away chances stuck out like a sore thumb in midweek. After 13 shots and an xG of 1.32, Everton didn’t manage to convert one single opportunity and limped to the final whistle with ten men.

Nevertheless, the January transfer window offers Sean Dyche a chance to bring some firepower into his squad and the Merseyside club are currently eyeing up one former Premier League star.

Everton transfer news - Michy Batshuayi

According to Turkish journalist Levent Umit Erol, via the Liverpool Echo, Everton are eyeing up a winter move for Fenerbahce centre-forward Michy Batshuayi.

It has previously been reported that the Belgium international is keen to secure a move away from Turkey before the January window slams shut and even submitted a transfer request.

Batshuayi is a rather forgotten man in English football, having signed for Chelsea back in 2016 for £33m, but was described as "deadly in front of goal" by journalist Josh Bunting during his time at the club.

Unfortunately, after an underwhelming stint with the Blues and two loan spells with Crystal Palace in between, the striker’s market value is now merely £6m, as per the CIES Football Observatory.

Nonetheless, Everton are desperate for goals at the moment. Only five sides in the Premier League have found the net fewer times than Dyche’s side but The Athletic revealed that the club’s budget will be tight in January, meaning cheaper buys could be the manager’s best friend this month, hence why Batshuayi is a deal that makes sense.

Michy Batshuayi’s stats this season

Batshuayi has found himself as a mere squad rotation player this season at Fenerbahce. The Belgian centre-forward has played just 847 minutes in all competitions for the Turkish outfit, spread across 20 appearances, which equates to roughly 42 minutes per game only. Additionally, in 16 league matches played, the 30-year-old has started just once.

Regardless, Batshuayi's goal record across the 2023/24 campaign is still quite impressive. The experienced frontman has found the net eight times in all competitions and due to his lack of game-time, has averaged a goal once every 106 minutes which complements his three assists.

Meanwhile, Everton are struggling for a goalscorer up top. Dominic Calvert-Lewin with four and Beto with three have still managed to score fewer goals together than Batshuayi this term. Furthermore, Batshuayi has proven himself to be a much better number '9' statistically than both Calvert-Lewin and Beto this season, particularly when analysing the duo's underperformance in their expected goals.

Batshuayi vs Everton's strike force Per 90 Metrics Michy Batshuayi Dominic Calvert-Lewin Beto Goals 0.91 0.27 0.44 Expected Goals 0.47 0.58 0.40 Assists 0.30 0.07 0.11 Expected Assists 0.05 0.04 0.02 Shots 4.24 2.80 3.41 Shots On Target 1.82 1.20 0.77 Shots Per Goal 0.18 0.10 0.13 Aerial Duels Won % 71.4% 44.1% 50% Stats via FBref

In addition, left-winger Dwight McNeil is Everton's best creator in the 2023/24 campaign, having recorded five assists in total. However, the ex-Burnley is averaging 1.78 key passes per 90 and 0.36 assisted goals per 90 but has registered merely 0.25 assists per 90.

His underperformance in these metrics is down to Everton's poor finishing in front of goal which could be alleviated by Batshuayi's outperformance of his xG.

Moreover, McNeil is delivering 6.97 crosses per 90 this season under Dyche, while Batshuayi has won 71.4% of his aerial duels per 90 which means the two could be a match made in heaven. This really feels like a duo that could get Dyche's side firing on a more regular basis.

Batshuayi may not be Everton's number '9' for years to come but the striker knows where the goal is and what the Premier League is all about which could be the difference between the Toffees staying up or going down.