Everton are reportedly interested in a newly relegated Premier League ace, as Sean Dyche aims to rebuild his side this summer.

With the transfer window officially open as of last week, the Toffees will look to recruit in the bid to turn their Premier League fortunes around after two seasons that threatened relegation.

Dyche could add significant depth to his squad by signing the latest link, who has already impressed in the English top tier.

What’s the latest on Crysencio Summerville to Everton?

As reported by the Telegraph yesterday, Everton have emerged as a club interested in Leeds United forward Crysencio Summerville.

The report states that the Dutchman is on the ‘shortlist of forwards’ that the Blues are looking at, with former club Feyenoord also interested.

It’s said that a deal could be worth ‘upwards of £12m’, with the 21-year-old contracted to Leeds until 2026.

What could Crysencio Summerville offer to Everton?

Hailed as “unplayable” by journalist Beren Cross, the Leeds ace is versatile in his wide play, being deployable on both the left and right flank.

The youngster scored four goals this season, netting in four consecutive games including a thrilling last-minute winner against Liverpool.

In a side that ended the campaign with relegation to the Championship, the Rotterdam-born gem managed to impose himself on the league, warranting a number of clubs monitoring his movements this summer.

For Everton, Dyche must re-install firepower in front of goal, with the Blues closing the term with 34 goals in 38 games with their inconsistencies in the final third attributive to their scrap for survival going to the final day.

One of the standout performers in attack in a dreary season for the Toffees was Dwight McNeil, who ranked in the top five of Everton’s best-performing players this campaign as per Sofascore.

The Englishman ended the year as Goodison’s top scorer with seven Premier League goals in 36 appearances, as well as registering three assists acting as a talisman from the left flank.

Dyche could translate the shine from the left wing to the right side in equipping his side with Summerville, who operates similarly to the former Burnley gem in his playing style.

When comparing the two wide players based on statistics from their respective seasons in the Premier League, the numbers show that Dyche could create a carbon copy of McNeil by giving the Dutchman area to bloom on Merseyside.

As per FBref, both players recorded an average of 0.25 non-penalty goals per 90, as well as scoring similarly in attributes key to being a dynamic winger in the manager’s favoured set-up.

The comparison highlights that McNeil averaged 3.89 shot-creating actions to Summerville’s 3.09 per 90, as well as 1.95 successful take-ons to the 21-year-old’s 1.51 per 90.

The Everton target ranked slightly higher in terms of progressive play, averaging 3.22 progressive carries to the Englishman’s 2.74 per 90, showcasing his ability when moving the ball upfield, via FBref.

Dyche could land himself a significant upgrade to the front line by signing Summerville, who at just 21 could excel in the manager’s system, benefitting both player and club.