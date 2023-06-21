Everton have already got a plan in place should they lose Jordan Pickford, with the Toffees lining up a move for Sam Johnstone.

Are Everton signing Sam Johnstone this summer?

The current Crystal Palace goalkeeper only joined the Eagles back at the beginning of the 2022/23 season but could already be off. He managed nine appearances for the SE25 outfit in the top flight this term, conceding ten goals along the way.

It meant that he had to make do with plenty of time on the bench and having been a first-team option with West Brom prior to the move, he likely won't have been too happy to merely sit on the sidelines.

Indeed, he impressed when given the chance to play frequently in the Premier League in the past. When West Brom were last in the top division, he played on 37 occasions and despite his side being relegated that year, he was dubbed one of the best 'keepers in the league by Big Sam Allardyce.

Continuing to play often in the Championship, he played a further 36 times for the Baggies and was then eventually given a way back into the Premier League by Palace.

Now, according to various reports (via The Daily Mail), the shot-stopper may have another chance to play regularly in the top flight. That's because Everton appear to be preparing a move for Johnstone, should they end up losing Jordan Pickford.

The former Man United goalkeeper would cost little - he has a release clause of just £10m - and has experience at the top-level, and is seen as a good replacement for the England number one. Pickford is a wanted man by the Red Devils himself and should they opt to sign him, it could trigger a chain of events that sees Johnstone end up at Goodison Park.

When does Johnstone's contract expire?

His current deal at Palace only expires in 2026 but that clause in his deal could mean that he leaves the club already - and for relatively cheap as well.

He's clearly seen as a very good and reliable option in goal, with former boss Steve Bruce calling Johnstone "wonderful" as a player during his time at West Brom. It was his performances for the Baggies and prior to his stint there that earned him a move to Palace - and now, he could end up being the first-team choice at Everton too, should Pickford be sold.