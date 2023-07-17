The transfer window hasn’t started in the most exciting manner for Everton.

The signing of Ashley Young is the club’s only incoming so far and a failure to add more attacking firepower will worry the Goodison Park faithful.

The club managed just 35 goals last season - the second-lowest tally in the division. They were saved from relegation due to the calamitous defensive records of Leicester City and Leeds United.

To avoid the upcoming campaign following a similar vein, the club must add more productive and reliable forwards, with Arnaut Danjuma tipped to be a reinforcement.

What’s the latest on Arnaut Danjuma to Everton?

According to Football Insider, the Toffees have made contact with Villarreal about the signing of Danjuma this summer.

The Merseyside outfit are looking to acquire the winger on a loan deal, and they’re ready to pay a fee as they prepare to submit an offer. It is also believed that Sean Dyche has already been in contact with the player ahead of the move.

Last month, it was suggested that West Ham were attempting to negotiate a deal of around €36m (£31m) for the attacker.

Everton had previously tried to sign Danjuma in January, and he successfully completed a medical but in a sensational twist, he changed his mind and opted to join Tottenham Hotspur instead.

However, Dyche wants the club to reignite its interest in the 26-year-old dynamo as he looks to bring two forwards to the club this summer.

Who can Arnaut Danjuma replace at Everton?

The winger has previously had a successful stint in England for AFC Bournemouth in the Championship.

Across the 2020/21 season, he bagged 25 goal involvements in 37 appearances in all competitions, which meant he was named the Supporters’ Player of the Year.

Football League pundit Clinton Morrison lauded his talent and said:

“Danjuma is an excellent player, whatever happens, he will be playing Premier League football next year, whether it’s with Bournemouth or without them, he’s an exceptional talent.”

Instead of transferring to the top flight, the Dutchman sealed a move to Villarreal.

That year, he was the club’s top LaLiga scorer with ten goals and also netted six times in 11 Champions League outings as the Yellow Submarine made it to the semi-final of the tournament.

Although he endured a quieter season, which included a short, disappointing loan stint in north London, the six-cap international has previously displayed his impressive pedigree and would be a valuable addition to a team lacking an attacking threat.

One player in the current Everton squad who has struggled for prolonged spells of consistency is Demarai Gray.

The Jamaican has shown flashes of brilliance, but his disappointing levels of creativity and productivity are major drawbacks.

Across Europe’s top five leagues and among his positional peers, the former Birmingham City prodigy ranks within the lowest 41% for shot-creating actions, pass completion, progressive passes, progressive carries, and successful take-ons per 90.

Whilst all Everton attackers largely struggle, Gray has had two full seasons at Goodison Park and his quality suggests he is simply a squad player.

His development in Merseyside has stagnated and the signing of Danjuma could provide an exciting new chapter for Evertonians as Dyche looks to drastically change their attacking fortunes heading into the new campaign.