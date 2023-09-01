Highlights Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign a Premier League striker.

Everton are always one to watch on transfer deadline day and today could be a great opportunity for the club to add some last-minute attacking reinforcements, with a fresh update emerging on a potential target.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

According to TEAMtalk, Everton have been offered the opportunity to sign West Ham United striker Danny Ings.

As per the report, Sean Dyche is keen to work with Ings again after coaching him at Burnley previously and would be open to the idea of snapping up the forward's services in the dying hours of the transfer window.

It is further noted that Everton are looking to add even more attacking reinforcements, despite sealing a deal for Beto earlier this week.

Will Danny Ings join Everton?

There is no doubt that Ings boasts the Premier League experience and consistency in front of goal to make an instant impact at Goodison Park this season, so it makes perfect sense for Dyche to reunite with the goal machine.

During his tenure at Turf Moor, the 31-year-old - once hailed a "phenomenal finisher" by pundit Noel Whelan - delivered 43 goals and registered 14 assists over 130 appearances, with a goal contribution every 170 minutes before he parted ways with the Clarets in a move to Liverpool back in 2015.

Since then, Ings has become a highly-rated Premier League goalscorer with stints at Southampton, Aston Villa and now West Ham, where he is now struggling to earn game time with just 24 appearances tallied up in all competitions - averaging just 38 minutes per game since joining the Hammers in January in a deal worth £15m.

The former Burnley boss has always been a huge admirer of the English centre-forward he played a hand in developing as a youngster, and continued to sing his praise when Ings was unstoppable in front of goal for Saints:

"He has really found his fitness and his form. He's playing very, very well.

"[His form is] not a massive surprise to me. He's a good player, there's no two ways about it."

As a result, Dyche could now revive Ings' career by offering him the chance to redeem himself on the blue side of Merseyside which should be an attractive prospect for the striker, especially when considering the improvements Dwight McNeil has made under the manager since the turn of the year.

The Everton winger found himself struggling at Goodison under the management of Frank Lampard, despite the former Chelsea boss signing McNeil in the summer previous.

The 23-year-old scored just twice and delivered one assist before Lampard was sacked in January, however, quickly became a certain starter upon the arrival of his former manager and repaid Dyche's faith by tallying up two assists and five goals over the business end of the campaign, which hugely contributed to Everton's survival in the Premier League.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Ings to join Everton before the transfer window slams shut. Like McNeil was, he is underperforming but Dyche could well get the very best out of him and revive his career in the final third.