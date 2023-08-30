Everton have recently wrapped up a £30m deal for Udinese striker Beto to combat a dismal start to the season that has yielded no points or goals after three matches.

Sean Dyche's side have been busy on the transfer front since beating Bournemouth on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign to preserve their Premier League status, signing Ashley Young, Arnaut Danjuma, Jack Harrison, Beto and Youssef Chermiti.

But it certainly hasn't gelled thus far, and now the Toffees' director of football Kevin Thelwell now needs to slot the cogs into place to eradicate the malaise that has seeped into Goodison Park already this term.

What's the latest on Danny Ings to Everton?

A sure-fire way to get the supporters on the squad's side would be to restore the attacking impetus, and while Beto could be the catalyst in this regard, he could benefit from a striker partner to bounce off, and West Ham United's Danny Ings could be the man.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

According to The Sunday Mirror [27th August, page 77], Everton are considering a late-summer swoop for the Englishman, who is already deemed expendable in east London despite joining for £15m in January (via the Liverpool Echo.)

How good is Danny Ings?

Ings has been on a bit of a nomadic journey over the past several years, and if he signs for Everton this week it will be his fourth club in little over two years. He is no stranger to Merseyside, of course.

Having previously been dubbed a "goal machine" by journalist Joe Prince-Wright, Ings enjoyed his most fruitful fortunes for Southampton, posting 46 goals and 10 assists from 100 matches for the south coast club, notably netting 25 strikes during the 2019/20 campaign.

While he is a "lethal" goalscorer - as has been said by Chris Sutton - the 31-year-old is also praised for his defensive contribution by WhoScored, actually ranking among the top 10% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for tackles and the top 8% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

While he has not found a regular starting role of late, starting only 15 times in the top-flight last term - albeit scoring eight goals - Ings would be a superb addition to an Everton team desperate for some success in the offensive third.

Beto scored 21 goals across the 2021/22-2022/23 Serie A campaigns and was praised for his "amazing" ability to "spook defenders" by journalist Sam Tighe, and given his ability to dictate the flow in attacking moments, Ings could bounce off the Portuguese striker and restore Everton's fluidity.

The 25-year-old ranks among the top 21% of positional peers for successful take-ons per 90, highlighting his knack at using his power and explosiveness to bypass defenders, and by drawing opposing players toward him, Ings could find opportune moments to pounce.

With that being said, Thelwell would be wise to complete a deal for a new strike partner for Beto, with a freshening of the attacking ranks perhaps finally unlocking the potential of this Everton side and halting the decline once and for all.