Highlights Everton had a talented squad in the late 2000s and early 2010s, with players like Leighton Baines, Marouane Fellaini, and Tim Cahill under manager David Moyes.

Wayne Rooney was one of the most famous talents brought through the ranks by Moyes and became one of the greatest Premier League players.

Royston Drenthe, despite being considered a big talent early in his career, failed to live up to expectations at Everton and has since struggled with behavioural issues and financial difficulties.

Over the course of the past few years, Everton have been on a steady decline and have now repeatedly avoided their first-ever relegation from the Premier League by very fine margins.

Due to their recent downfall, you could be forgiven for forgetting the quality the Toffees have had at their disposal only going as far back as the late 2000s to early 2010s.

Players like Leighton Baines, Marouane Fellaini and Tim Cahill were just a few of the names making Goodison Park a nightmare for away teams to visit under the leadership of manager David Moyes.

As seen in the Premier League today with sides like Brighton and Hove Albion, the Merseyside outfit under the Scotsman were a great fit for players to develop their career and fulfil their potential.

Who were Everton’s best talents under David Moyes?

Having mentioned some of the Toffees' star players, there were a number of bright talents who were given their chance under David Moyes. Some of which, would go on to make a name for themselves, while others never really took advantage of the opportunity.

Of course, the most famous talent who Moyes brought through the ranks at Everton, would be Wayne Rooney. Other than now being regarded as one of the greatest to ever play in the Premier League, not much else needs to be said about Rooney – his achievements speak for itself.

More names include the likes of Joleon Lescott and John Stones, who were both signed from elsewhere by Moyes and would go on to earn separate moves to Manchester City, each winning several honours at the club.

However, with some of the talents being nurtured into the stars they would become later in their careers, it didn’t always work out that way with every incoming brought in by the now-West Ham United boss.

One example of such a player would be Royston Drenthe.

Who is Royston Drenthe?

Drenthe was a Dutch midfielder who in the early stages of his professional career, looked like he had it all to become one of Europe’s biggest stars.

A loud personality, the Dutchman had impressed so much in his teenage years at Feyenoord and in the Netherlands ranks, that Spanish giants Real Madrid were willing to offer huge amounts to sign him. Madrid signed Drenthe in 2007 for £12m, when he was 20-years-old.

After making the dream start for Madrid, scoring a 40-yard stunner on his debut for the club, it was hard to see it not working out for the 5ft6-talent. This would, however, be the peak of his spell with Los Blancos.

Although Drenthe would feature regularly for Madrid in his opening season, he would fall behind in the pecking order when another young talent, Marcelo, made his breakthrough to the first-team.

With Drenthe’s attitude concerning those higher up in Madrid, the final straw would be when he was booed by his own fans, which caused the Dutchman to refuse to play. He would be loaned out for the following 2010/11 season, to fellow LaLiga side, Hercules, though his behaviour again caused problems when he arrived a week late for training after the winter break.

Due to his time in Spain taking an unexpected turn, Drenthe’s next move would be abroad.

He would seal a loan move to the Premier League with Everton, ahead of the 2011/12 season.

How did Drenthe perform at Everton?

Upon his arrival, Toffee’s fans weren’t too sure what to expect from the 24-year-old, especially after seeing the outcome of his spells with Madrid and Hercules. Though with David Moyes having gained himself a reputation of being able to turn careers’ around, it would only be fair to have given him a chance to impress.

Comparisons were quick to be labelled on the Dutchman, with many seeing similarities to former fan-favourite midfielder, Steven Pienaar. Both were recognised as having off-pitch issues but if given the opportunity to impress on the pitch, could display their talent in the Premier League.

Drenthe, however, was unable to live up to the expectations at Goodison Park, and his comparisons to the recently departed South African may not have helped his case. His loan spell was plagued with behavioural issues which essentially ruled out any hopes he had of remaining at the club beyond his initial loan.

Perhaps the breaking point in his relationship with David Moyes, was when he reported late for training ahead of Everton’s huge FA Cup semi-final with Merseyside rivals Liverpool and was therefore omitted from the squad.

He ended the 2011/12 season having scored four goals and seven assists in a total of 27 games in all competitions, which was in fact his best return for a season at that point in his career.

As far as Everton were concerned though, the negatives that came with Drenthe outweighed the positives and a permanent move was never likely.

Where is Royston Drenthe now?

Since being released by Real Madrid upon his return from Everton, Drenthe has played for 11 clubs in total.

In 2016, he even took a two-year break from football in an attempt to pursue a career as a rapper, which was ultimately unsuccessful.

After making his comeback to football in 2018, Drenthe has spent time back in both Spain and his native Netherlands. While in his first spell at third-tier Dutch side, Kozakken Boys, the ex-Madrid midfielder was declared bankrupt by the courts in Holland, having reportedly lost his career earnings worth more than £3m.

Now 36 years of age, Drenthe is once again playing for Kozakken Boys in Holland’s third division, having re-signed for the club this past summer from Spanish regional side, Racing Merida City.

Royston Drenthe's career, via Transfermarkt Club Transfer Fee Kozakken Boys (2023-) Free Racing Merida (2022-2023) Free Real Murcia (2022) Loan Racing Murcia (2021-2022) Free Kozakken Boys (2019-2021) Free Sparta Rotterdam (2018-2019) Free XerxesDZB Zondag (2018) Free Career break (2016-2018) FC Baniyas (2015-2016) Free Kayseri Erciyesspor (2015) Free Sheffield Wednesday (2014/15) Loan Reading (2013-2015) Free Alania (2013) Free Everton (2011/12) Loan Hercules (2010/11) Loan Real Madrid (2007-2012) £12m Feyenoord (2005-2007) £0m

Unfortunately for Drenthe, as his footballing career is seemingly nearing its end, he will simply be remembered more for the person he was off the field, rather than the incredible talent he briefly displayed going all the way back to his teenage years.