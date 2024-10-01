Everton have been dealt a blow in their efforts to bring Dan Friedkin's primary target to replace Sean Dyche to the club, according to a new update.

Everton manager news

There was enormous relief on show at Goodison Park last weekend, as the Blues finally picked up their first victory of the season in the Premier League, winning 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace. The importance of the result cannot be overstated, given the negativity leading up to the game, with Everton at risk of being adrift in the relegation battle before the campaign had barely got underway.

For Dyche, it was particularly massive, with the Englishman battling to save his job after such a poor period for his team, during which time a host of different candidates have emerged to take his place in the Goodison dugout.

Both David Moyes and Gareth Southgate have been touted as option for the Blues, with the former potentially keen on a reunion and the latter not yet in a new job since exiting England after Euro 2024. Meanwhile, West Brom boss Carlos Corberan could also be a shrewd choice, having guided his side to the top of the Championship table currently.

Everton dealt blow over Friedkin managerial target

According to a new report from Give Me Sport, Southgate is hesitant to put his name in the hat for the potential Everton job, due to the fact that he is eyeing a move to Manchester United instead. Friedkin has reportedly eyed him up as his preferred choice to be Dyche's successor, should he be relieved of his duties soon.

The 54-year-old is aware that Erik ten Hag is under huge pressure at Old Trafford, possibly even being one or two defeats away from losing his job, so he is waiting in the wings. He is described as a "genuine target for INEOS", perhaps in part because he has a good relationship with sporting director Dan Ashworth.

If Southgate is the man Friedkin wants to take Everton into the future, then seeing him drop out of the race would be a blow, but at the same time, it shouldn't be considered a disaster. He clearly did an impressive job in charge of England over eight years, reaching two major finals in Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, but he also had his detractors in that time.

There were plenty who felt that Southgate's playing style was too negative, failing to get the best out of a supremely gifted group of players, and his only stint in club management came with Middlesbrough, who got relegated under him.

The Englishman could be a good option, but not getting him shouldn't be treated as the end of the world, and as it stands, Dyche looks to have enough credit in the bank anyway. He is still undoubtedly under pressure, but the Palace win has given him some leeway ahead of the upcoming international break.