Everton are hoping to strengthen to the max before the transfer deadline tonight, with manager Sean Dyche desperate to combat the woeful start to the Premier League campaign.

What's the latest on Kalvin Phillips to Everton?

According to i news, the Toffees are working on multiple deals and while the focus is on signing an attacking flanker, a deal for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is believed to be in the pipeline as an ambitious signing for director of football Kevin Thelwell.

Everton are struggling to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) after completing the £30m signing of centre-forward Beto earlier this week, but could now swoop for Phillips as the England international is looking for regular first-team football, with the Citizens willing to let him leave on loan.

The Merseyside outfit have not yet touched the midfield this summer, instead focusing on reassembling the offence, but appeared tempted by the proposition of the £150k-per-week enforcer catalysing the centre.

How good is Kalvin Phillips?

Dynamic attackers Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison have arrived on loan, whilst Beto's acquisition has been complemented by a £15m deal for teenage striker Youssef Chermiti, but the club would be wise to bolster the midfield today if possible.

The indication is that Everton are hoping for an electric-paced end to the window, and while the emphasis is fixed on signing a winger, Phillips' availability might be too enticing to ignore.

The Goodison Park side have lost all three of their opening Premier League matches of the campaign, failing to score across each fixture, and Phillips could be signed as a new engine to send shockwaves of positive impact throughout the team.

Before his £45m transfer to Manchester City - where injuries and superlative talent in the squad restricted him to just two Premier League starts all term - he thrived for Leeds United and spearheaded an ascent from the Championship to a ninth-placed finish in the top-flight.

During that 2020/21 season, the 27-cap international earned an impressive average score of 7.21 - as per Sofascore - completing 85% of his passes, averaging 1.2 key passes 2.6 tackles per game, with former Whites boss Neil Redfearn hailing him as an "expert deep-lying midfielder".

Given his elite range of midfield abilities, Everton could wield their own version of Declan Rice by securing a remarkable deal for the 27-year-old "monster" - as once lauded by Yannick Bolasie, with Redfearn also once saying that Arsenal's £105m man is "no better" than his Sky Blue counterpart.

Rice is unquestionably one of European football's best midfielders, described as "world-class" by manager Danny Cowley, and had been instrumental for West Ham United over the past several years, making 245 appearances for David Moyes' outfit in a rise to coincide with the club's, winning the Europa Conference League on his final showing.

He also ranks within the top 5% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for interceptions per 90 and within the top 20% for pass completion, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

While Rice is one of football's foremost midfielders, Phillips has demonstrated at England's highest level his ability to perform as an all-encompassing midfield force, so Thelwell could transform Everton's season by signing the former Leeds sensation in a statement of intent by tonight's 11pm deadline.