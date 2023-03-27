Everton midfielder Dele Alli is ‘unlikely’ to ever play for the Premier League club again, according to reliable journalist Paul Brown.

Where is Dele Alli?

The Toffees midfielder is currently out on a season-long loan at Besiktas having previously fallen out of favour on Merseyside, but his spell over in Turkey isn’t going as well as hoped, having scored just three goals since his arrival.

Sean Dyche hasn’t yet had the chance to see whether he believes the 26-year-old is capable of forcing his way into his first-team plans upon his return, but he’s never been a player that has appeared to maintain a strong relationship with his managers.

MK Dons’ former boss Karl Robinson has recently admitted that he once pinned the player up against a wall out of frustration over his negative attitude in the dressing room, and with a no-nonsense man like the Blues coach now in charge, it feels unlikely they'd be the best of friends, especially considering the worrying position the club find themselves in.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown insisted that Alli won’t be seen putting on the Everton shirt again because extending his stay would have a huge financial impact on the board. He said:

"I don't honestly think that Dele Alli's a huge problem for Everton. The problem for them is when he comes back and what they do with him then. The deal with Spurs was a very good deal for Everton. The problem is that he's only a few games away from triggering another big chunk of the transfer fee, so I think it's incredibly unlikely we ever actually see Dele Alli play for Everton again. I think he's made his last appearance."

Is Alli's career here finished?

Alli was once dubbed a “leader” during his time at Tottenham Hotspur by journalist Josh Bunting, but he certainly didn't make that sort of impact at Goodison Park. In fact, looking at his numbers from his time at Everton before jetting off on his loan, the hierarchy should definitely put him up for sale.

The Adidas-sponsored talent has only ever played 13 games for the Toffees with just one of those being a start, not to mention that he failed to register any goals or assists during that time (WhoScored).

The Milton Keynes-born ace is also earning £100k-p/w so it’s important that he’s removed from the wage bill to help free up money to invest in potential new signings later in the summer, with the upcoming window the last chance to cash in with his contract set to expire in 2024.