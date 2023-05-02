Everton midfielder Dele Alli will struggle to have a future at Goodison Park under manager Sean Dyche, says Daily Express reporter Ryan Taylor.

What's the latest news involving Dele Alli?

As per BBC Sport, Alli sustained a hip injury on loan at Besiktas that cut his deal short and has since returned to his parent club Everton to commence his recovery.

The report alludes to a recent controversy surrounding the 27-year-old, who has had his struggles in recent years across a number of different clubs.

Toffees boss Dyche has spoken about his injury and off-field reports, stating: "He is not here. He has an injury which will keep him out for some time. Some of the stuff reported - they know what they should and shouldn't be doing.

"As a manager, you cannot control everything in their lives. Should we be following them all day? You can only guide them. He has an injury which will take a while to sort out - it will be a number of weeks."

During his time in Turkey, the Milton Keynes-born star netted three times in 15 appearances for Besiktas in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

The Daily Mail report that Besiktas president Ahmet Nur Cebi is open to bringing Alli back to the Vodafone Stadium this summer if Everton are willing to let the once-hailed "genius" leave on a free transfer.

Daily Express journalist Taylor has suggested that Alli may not be a suitable fit for Dyche's tactical framework.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Taylor said: I think it's unlikely purely because of Dyche. Generally, is Dele a Dyche player? No. Dyche likes runners, he likes hard workers, Dele is a bit of a luxury player.

"That said, I'm not keen to jump in on the pile-on on Dele. Yes, he had the world at his feet, and yes, he should be doing more, he should be delivering, he shouldn't be getting involved in the antics off the pitch.

"But, ultimately, we don't truly know what he's gone through. He may struggle mentally. When you've been at the top of the mountain and you fall down, you seem like a failure. I do feel an element of sadness about how his career has dropped off."

Is there a way back for Dele Alli at Goodison Park?

It's hard to tell at this point, though Everton could use a creative midfield presence heading into next season, which is something Alli can provide when on form.

Nevertheless, he hasn't performed at a consistent level anywhere for quite some time now and Dyche may prefer to try and offload him in the summer if a suitable offer comes along for his services.

Media coverage surrounding the midfielder also hasn't helped his cause; however, it would be best for everyone to focus purely on footballing matters involving Alli as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Come pre-season, we may get a better idea of what the future may hold for the £100k-a-week ace and whether he will still be at Everton or have moved on to new pastures.

However, if the Toffees are to go down, perhaps this offers the out-of-form midfielder an opportunity at getting his career back on track if he was open to playing in the second-tier.