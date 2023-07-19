Everton midfielder Dele Alli is facing a 'tall order' to get into Toffees boss Sean Dyche's plans this campaign and is more likely to leave the club than stay put at Goodison Park, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Does Dele Alli have a future with Everton?

Recently, Dele sat down with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville on The Overlap YouTube channel, in which he bravely spoke about issues with his state of mental well-being, various issues surrounding his personal and professional life and his hopes for the future in the game.

Winning plaudits for his bravery and honesty, the 27-year-old now finds himself at a crossroads in his career after returning from a loan spell at Besiktas, where he scored three times from 17 appearances in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Besiktas chairman Ahmet Nur Cebi revealed in an interview with BeIN Sports cited by The Liverpool Echo, that Dele wouldn't return to the Vodafone Stadium this season, stating: “Our contract with Dele Alli is over. He was a player we were very excited about when he came. He won’t come back. We didn’t get what we expected from him. I hope he recovers as a human.”

Nevertheless, despite his openness surrounding his struggles, Dele cuts a determined figure and looks to be in a much better place psychologically, being one of the first players to report back to pre-season with Everton, as again relayed by The Liverpool Echo.

In his time at Everton, Dele has made just 13 appearances for the club following his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur in February 2022 in a deal that could rise to £40 million based on performance-related add-ons, as per Sky Sports.

Despite his new-found attitude to succeed, journalist Brown thinks that Dele is 'more likely' to leave Everton this window than stay due to the hefty financial cost of his add-ons if he makes a certain amount of appearances.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown stated: "I still think it's a tall order really for him to get back on track and force his way into this team, just because Everton are, I believe, still on the look for quite a lot of money for Dele if he plays a certain number of games, and it doesn't really make a lot of financial sense for them to give him a terribly large role in the team.

“I think he's got a lot to prove. I think if he sorts his life out, comes back strong and proves a point to Dyche, he's got a shot. But I think it's more likely that we eventually see him leave for a new start and a new challenge. I do though just hope that he gets everything else sorted out, because obviously, it's not a very good place for him to be in.”

What next for Everton as they prepare for the new campaign?

Everyone connected with Everton will wish Dele, who allegedly earns £100k per week, nothing but the best of fortunes as he aims to re-ignite the spark that saw him become one of the most eye-catching players in English football in the earlier stages of his career.

In other matters, Dyche will be looking to add some additional quality to his squad this window to ensure they don't land in a relegation battle for the third campaign running. According to Football Insider, the Toffees have 'registered their interest' in acquiring Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho, who has one year left on his deal at the King Power Stadium.

Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto is also a target at Goodison Park; however, the Whites have booted out a bid in the region of £15 million for the Italy international, as per 90min.

Free agent Moussa Dembele and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy have been mentioned in connection with the Blues and could be sought after to add some much-needed depth to their slim options in the final third, as per FootballTransfers.