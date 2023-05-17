Everton have just two Premier League games remaining to seal their fate for next season and now a troubling new update has emerged that will leave Sean Dyche scrambling.

What's the latest on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury?

According to The Daily Star (16 May, pg 43), Everton are awaiting the results of a scan following an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the second half of the Manchester City clash last weekend.

In an update written by David Maddock, the Toffees striker felt a tightness in his hamstring and whilst he has been assessed already, the outcome of a scan will determine whether he will be available for selection or not over the final upcoming league fixtures.

Who could replace Calvert-Lewin this weekend?

The Everton squad will be used to playing without their talisman in front of goal due to Calvert-Lewin's constant struggles with injuries over the last two campaigns, but it won't make things any easier for the players over the remaining days of the season.

The Toffees find themselves in a precarious position in the Premier League table as they are teetering on the edge of the relegation zone, just one point clear of the bottom three ahead of their penultimate clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

As a result, it is now time for Dyche to unleash Demarai Gray in the attacking line again after only giving the pacey £25k-per-week forward 14 minutes of game-time in the last four league outings.

It is a wonder why the former Burnley boss has seemingly snubbed Gray in recent weeks, considering he is currently the second-highest goal-scorer in the entire Everton squad with six goals and one assist tallied up, as well as a 64% conversion rate in front of goal this season.

Nevertheless, Dyche will likely have his hands tied when it comes to selecting his strike force should Calvert-Lewin be unavailable for selection this weekend and Gray has proved that he is the more reliable option compared to Neal Maupay and Ellis Simms, who both have scored just one goal in all competitions so far.

The 27-year-old - who was hailed a "real talent" by Garth Crooks - is also one of the more versatile forwards at Dyche's disposal at this crucial stage of the season, with Gray comfortable being deployed on the left and right wing, centre-forward role and second striker position too, giving the Everton boss the freedom to slot him into the team where needed.

With that being said, it would be a no-brainer for Gray to come back into the starting XI over the last two games as a moment of magic in front of goal could be the linchpin in sealing Everton's survival.