Everton podcaster and season ticket holder Jez Clein has called for Sean Dyche to start Demarai Gray in Everton's upcoming Premier League match.

What's going on with Everton's strikers?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still an injury doubt as the Englishman continues to struggle for fitness, whilst Neal Maupay has been disappointing in front of goal, scoring just once all season.

Ellis Simms was recalled from his loan at Sunderland in January, but is yet to make an impact as he has started just one Premier League game.

Meanwhile, Gray has scored four league goals this campaign, including a stunner away at Manchester City, but didn't start in any of his first four matches under Dyche.

Speaking on The All Together Now Everton podcast alongside journalists Greg O'Keeffe and Tony Scott, Clein claimed he would be surprised if Dyche was to make any changes to the win over Brentford, and that Gray has the skills to be able to cause Chelsea problems if he was to lead the line again.

He said: "I think what we've seen from Sean Dyche so far is that if he's happy with a squad, happy with the performance, he usually doesn't make too many changes, does he?

"I'll be really surprised if it wasn't the same again on Saturday. I know some people have talked about [whether] we go five at the back - no. Not the way it's working at the moment.

"Gray's got to start. He's earned that. He's not someone who's going to be away with the International break as well, so there's no reason why he can't run and run for 90 minutes and stretch the back four.

"We know what pace does in any level of the game. You need pace. You need that out-ball, and he's someone who's got the talent to hold it up as well; he's got decent feet.

"I wouldn't be disappointed if it's the same starting lineup again."

Can Gray keep Everton up?

Everton's lack of firepower, particularly compared to their relegation rivals, may be of some concern.

They have scored just 20 goals this season, the joint-lowest in the league alongside Southampton and Wolves, and the lack of a reliable striker could hold them back in what is a tight battle for survival.

Calvert-Lewin's fitness struggles have come at the worst possible time for The Toffees, but Gray has impressed in recent weeks, and if he is given a run of games through the middle, he could be the difference between staying up and going down.

He had the desired effect when Dyche entrusted him against Nottingham Forest recently, and a prolonged run up top while Calvert-Lewin reaches full fitness may give the ex-Leicester City ace the confidence to spur the Toffees towards safety.

Gray was once described as "unbelievable" by Rio Ferdinand, and has been a bright spark in an otherwise dismal season for the club.

Everton's lack of investment in a forward in the January window has meant that options are limited, but if Gray can start consistently performing, they may yet be able to cling onto their Premier League status for another season.