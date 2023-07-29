Highlights

Everton attacker Demarai Gray has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer and would be 'tempted' by the prospect of a new challenge, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Which clubs are keen on signing Demarai Gray?

According to Football Insider, Gray is garnering interest from Premier League duo Fulham and Crystal Palace as his future hangs in the balance on Merseyside.

The report also states that Saudi Arabian clubs are keen to sign the 27-year-old as they continue to structure their major revamp of football in the Gulf region.

As per The Daily Mail, Gray would be open to leaving Everton this summer as he is frustrated with his lack of involvement under Toffees boss Sean Dyche.

Everton are under stringent measures due to Financial Fair Play and would be willing to recoup £12 million for the £25k-a-week ace, which would represent a significant profit compared to the £1.7 million figure they acquired him from Bayer Leverkusen for back in 2021.

Last term, Gray, who is on £25k per week, hit six goals and notched a solitary assist in 36 appearances for Everton across all competitions as they narrowly avoided relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, as per Transfermarkt.

Versatile forward Arnaut Danjuma has recently joined Everton on a season-long loan deal, as per BBC Sport, potentially pushing the Jamaica international even further down the pecking order at the club.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Gray would be open to seeking new pastures this window and believes that there will be plenty of interest in his services.

Brown stated: "I think he might be tempted by a move to a club where he feels he can get more minutes. I think it's going to be quite competitive for him at Everton this season, so I think if they can get the right fee, he'll probably go. I think Fulham are also quite interested in Demarai Gray, so there could be a couple of clubs sniffing around him."

What next for Everton?

Everton boss Dyche will be keen to try and perform some heroics in the transfer market to ensure his side aren't dragged into a relegation battle for a third successive campaign.

Alongside Danjuma, Ashley Young has completed a move to Goodison Park on a free transfer and will provide cover and experience in both full-back positions, as per Sky Sports.

Despite rumours that Almeria striker El Bilal Toure was set to complete a transfer to Serie A outfit Atalanta, journalist Alan Myers has taken to Twitter X to dispel the notion that Everton have been stumped in their efforts to land the Mali international, stating: "Everton remain in negotiations with Almeria for El Bilal Toure' despite reports suggesting the player had already decided to join Atalanta The 21-year-old Mali striker is set to decide his future in the coming days with Everton having agreed a deal with Almeria, EFC still in it."

The Toffees are also said to be 'leading the race' to sign Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto and talks are ongoing between both parties as Dyche looks to seal a deal for the Italy international, according to Football Insider.

FootballTransfers claim that Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is admired by Everton and could become an alternative target if a deal to bring Toure to Merseyside falls through.