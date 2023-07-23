Everton may be plotting a move for Boulaye Dia if they can shift Neal Maupay to Serie A.

What’s the latest on Boulaye Dia to Everton?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Salernitana are interested in a move for Maupay, which could open up the possibility for both clubs to do business given the Toffees' interest in the Senegalese.

It is understood that Dia has a release clause of around €25m (£22m), but a deal could be made simpler if it involved a player plus cash.

The report details that Maupay is looking for a change of scenery and is open to a move to Italy.

Football Insider revealed that a new number nine is a key priority for Sean Dyche, with the Toffees scoring the second-lowest number of goals in the league last season.

Would Boulaye Dia be a good signing for Everton?

Described as “incredible” by journalist Josh Bunting, Dia has enjoyed a phenomenal season in Italy. In 27 Serie A starts, the 2022 African Cup of Nations winner bagged 22 goal contributions.

This impressive record meant he was the division’s third-highest scorer, despite playing for Salernitana, who finished in 15th position. This potency meant he netted more than the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Romelu Lukaku and Olivier Giroud at a commendable rate of 0.57 goals per 90.

Dia is probably not especially popular across Campagna, as his fizzing left-footed strike stalled Napoli’s title celebrations as he earned his side a 1-1 draw. In that affair at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, the forward recorded 3/3 successful dribbles, won five ground duels, managed 81% accuracy, and of course netted that stunning equaliser.

Across the continent, the 25-cap international has also tremendously excelled, ranking within the best 22% for successful take-ons, pass completion, assists and non-penalty goals per 90.

This signing could finally give Dwight McNeil someone to constantly look out for. Last season in the Premier League, the winger averaged the most dribbles per game (1.5) and the second-most key passes per game (1.4) in the Everton squad to show is an instrumental figure within offensive sequences.

Furthermore, the former Burnley livewire created the second-most chances in the squad, with 48 made in 39 outings, and was also the top goalscorer with seven goals.

Back in 2019, Dyche tipped the “outstanding” attacker to have a huge future, saying: “That young man's got a massive chance of being a top, top player in my opinion.

"He continues to grow. Every time I wonder whether I should leave him out, I think, 'No, keep the boy playing'. It's good for him and it's good for us.

"If he keeps his head down and keeps working like he is doing, he's got a massive future."

You can argue that Dyche’s prophecy has been somewhat fulfilled as McNeil now finds himself as one of Everton’s most important performers. His two goals in the unexpectedly emphatic 5-1 win over Brighton in the latter stages of the season were one of the principal reasons for the Merseyside outfit’s survival.

Therefore, the possible arrival of Dia would take the goalscoring burden off McNeil, whilst also drastically improving the Toffees' current striking options.