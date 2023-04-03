Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is being monitored by Arsenal ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on Calvert-Lewin's future?

The Toffees forward’s contract at Goodison Park isn’t set to expire until 2025 but he hasn’t been able to put a consistent run of performances or form together this season. The 26-year-old is extremely injury prone having been absent for 125 days with a fractured toe last term and he’s been out on the sidelines again twice this campaign with a knee followed by a hamstring injury, as per Transfermarkt.

The England international has therefore made just nine starts and two substitute appearances in the top-flight in 2022/23, via WhoScored, yet is still costing the club a hell of a lot of money. The Blues attacker is currently earning £100k-p/w making him the joint-second highest-paid player and one at risk of being sold should his side drop down to the Championship.

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, Premier League leaders Arsenal are “monitoring the availability” of Calvert-Lewin ahead of the new term. Mikel Arteta is reportedly in the market for a new centre-forward and is “keeping tabs” on his situation should a potential cut-price deal become available if the Merseyside outfit are to be relegated. The Gunners boss is an “admirer” of his target and it’s stated that he’s “ready to launch” a shock move despite his consistent spells out of action.

Sean Dyche is a “fan” of the 6 foot 2 star but is aware that he could have no choice but to cash in if his side fails to maintain their top-flight status. Should this be the case, it’s believed that other unnamed clubs in the first division would also “join the race”, but the team currently leading the race are the one at the Emirates Stadium.

Should Everton keep or sell Calvert-Lewin?

Calvert-Lewin has previously been dubbed a “monster” by talent scout Jacek Kulig which was true when he was in his prime, but Everton could now be making the right decision to cash in at the end of the season, regardless of if they stay up or not.

The Sheffield-born talent has scored just one goal in 12 appearances across all competitions this season which shows that he’s not even being prolific in the final third when injury free and given the chance to show what he’s capable of. The Toffees could also use whatever fee they got for Calvert-Lewin to generate transfer funds for future new signings, possibly a new centre-forward of their own, so letting him go could prove to be the best option.