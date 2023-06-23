Everton transfer target Boulaye Dia could rival Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Goodison Park if he were to join the club this summer...

Everton latest transfer news - Boulaye Dia price named

After narrowly avoiding relegation for the second year in a row, the Toffees have got their work cut out for them as they look to strengthen the squad this summer, trying to prevent being dragged into another scrap towards the rear end of the Premier League next season.

FootballTransfers recently revealed the club were interested in a couple of players from the recently relegated Leeds United squad, with Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto catching their eye. Sean Dyche is also weighing up a move for Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga.

Everton aren't limiting themselves to attacking midfielders, though, with the club also monitoring Dia, who plied his trade as an electrician before signing his first professional contract at 21 years old, ahead of a potential move this summer, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness).

It's believed that interested parties have until July 20th to activate Dia's release clause, which is thought to be in the region of €25m (£21.5m). Premier League rivals West Ham United and Burnley are also said to be keen.

How does Boulaye Dia compare to Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

It's safe to say that Everton were just woeful in front of goal last season.

Only Wolverhampton Wanderers scored less goals in the Premier League than the Toffees, and it was largely responsible for their struggles throughout the campaign that saw them only narrowly avoid relegation to the Championship on the final day of the season.

The club's top scorer was Dwight McNeil with just seven goals in all competitions, and while they would once rely heavily on Calvert-Lewin's offensive output, an injury-ravaged couple of years seem to have brought his days as an elite goalscorer to an end.

After scoring 16 league goals in 33 games during the 2020/21 Premier League season, the 26-year-old has been limited to just 34 appearances in England's top flight since, with several unfortunate injuries seriously hindering his career.

With just seven league goals in the last two years, Calvert-Lewin's time as a reliable number-one option may have come to an end, and adding Dia to the Toffees squad makes a lot of sense, as he would immediately rival the 26-year-old as the club's primary forward.

Spending last season on loan at Salernitana, Dia had a fantastic season in Serie A, with 16 league goals and six assists convincing the team to pursue a permanent deal this summer.

The two strikers are very different types of players, though, with Calvert-Lewin known for his imposing figure and dominating presence in the air, having won an average of 3.9 aerial battles a game last year, while Dia only won 0.6 a game and is recognised more for his tendency to drive forward with the ball, completing 48 progressive carries in Italy last year, while the Englishman completed just 18.

Yet still, he does possess some physical qualities, as journalist Joshua Bunting was quick to hail him for being a "handful to deal with due to his hold up" play.

The "exciting" Senegal international - as described by journalist Dean Jones - is also known for his ability to create chances for his teammates as well, with 1.1 key passes a game last season contributing to six assists in the league, while the Everton man only averaged 0.5 key passes a game in the Premier League for the Toffees and finished the year with just one assist.

Adding a goalscorer to their squad is vital for Everton this summer and Dia offers the chance to add one who not only has a knack for finding the back of the net but has also shown his ability to create chances for his teammates too.