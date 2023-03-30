Everton “would be fools” if they were to hand Dominic Calvert-Lewin a new bumper contract, according to talkSPORT pundit Gabby Agbonlahor.

Calvert-Lewin's injury struggles...

The Toffees striker’s contract at Goodison Park isn’t set to expire until 2025 but he’s failed to have any kind of consistent impact on the team this season, having made just nine starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League, as per WhoScored.

The England international is hugely injury prone as proven over the course of the past two terms, where he’s missed a total of 30 games due to various issues. Last year, he suffered a fractured toe, and this campaign has been even worse with a knee problem followed by a hamstring injury. Sean Dyche is yet to have been able to properly see what he’s capable of on the pitch, but with him earning £100k-p/w, the boss will be mindful that he may have to reduce his squad size and trim the wage bill should the club get relegated at the end of the season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor was asked whether he thought Everton could be considering offering Calvert-Lewin improved fresh terms, to which he replied:

“There’s not a chance. When it comes to giving him a contract, Everton have got to consider a pay-as-you-play deal. Low wages with a big appearance fee. It’s gotten that bad for him with the constant injuries.

“No club is going to give him a big contract. There was talk of Arsenal signing him a couple of years ago – but there’s no chance of that happening now. The days of him being worth £40 or £50million are long gone. He’s going to have to prove his fitness across a whole season now. Everton would be fools if they gave him a big contract.”

Calvert-Lewin is certainly a lot more receptive to injuries than Everton would like, but having been a fantastic servant since joining back in 2016, they should keep hold of him because he could still be such a key player moving forward.

The Nike-sponsored star has posted 77 goal contributions in 203 outings on Merseyside and is currently averaging 1.97 shots per game, not to mention that he’s the ideal target man standing at 6 foot 2, which is proven in him ranking in the 97th percentile for aerials won by forwards in the top five European leagues.

Calvert-Lewin is also comfortable playing in six different positions, including anywhere across the frontline, and having been dubbed a “monster” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Toffees should offer him a new deal, even if it is only a short-term one.