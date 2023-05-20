Everton return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in what is the penultimate match of the season for the relegation-threatened Merseyside outfit.

It has been a year of tumultuous travails for the Toffees, who must now depart from the Midlands with a positive result after receiving a comprehensive drubbing at the steely hand of title-chasing Manchester City.

Falling to Pep Guardiola's outfit is too regular a reality for most outfits, and the preceding 5-1 victory over European hopefuls Brighton & Hove Albion illustrated the cohesion of Sean Dyche's team that can devastate opposition when it does click.

It's been all too inconsistent, however, and the Goodison Park side currently languish near the pit of the table, with just one point and one place separating the Toffees from Leeds United in 18th, while Leicester City are just a point further behind.

Wolves have won three on the trot against Everton, but with the stoic Dyche now at the helm, the club will be resolute and determined ahead of the imminent task: stealing victory from the Old Gold and moving within touching distance of Premier League safety.

Should Everton start Dominic Calvert-Lewin vs Wolves?

Having missed large portions of the campaign due to injury, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been unable to lead the line as he and all affiliated would have hoped, having been restricted to just 14 league starts all year, scoring two goals and supplying one assist.

However, he has scored and assisted across his past four outings, coinciding perfectly with Everton's recent run of just two losses from five games, which has come at a crucial time with just two matches now left to contest.

Hailed as a "monster" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 11-cap England star also ranks among the top 6% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues for aerials won per 90, as per FBref, illustrating his impact as a pillar of strength, influencing the game as a conduit from which his peers can harness his presence.

The £100k-per-week ace could end up being the hero against Julen Lopetegui's side despite the recent feats of the likes of Dwight McNeil and Abdoulaye Doucoure, with the latter impressing with his brace against Albion two weeks ago, as he was regarded for his "towering" display by The Athletic's Patrick Boyland.

Calvert-Lewin set up the Malian for his opening strike at the Amex Stadium, which only further highlights the integrality of his fitness levels, especially with the year now approaching the end.

Everton players and supporters alike will no doubt be emboldened by the recent demolition of the Seagulls, finally flourishing away from Goodison and completing a victory that could yet prove definitive in the fight for Premier League survival.

Calvert-Lewin wasn't the star of the show on that occasion, but he was nevertheless important and his assist set the metronome at high velocity to navigate away from immediate danger.

Against Wolves, his towering talismanic aura could be pivotal, terrorising the home defence and adding a dimension only glimpsed by his Toffees teammates when he graces the pitch.