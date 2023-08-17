Highlights Everton could sign a player who boasts electric pace as the Toffees target a new striker.

They once scored 27 goals in one season.

The player was recently relegated from the Premier League and may well be on the move.

Everton Director of Football Kevin Thelwell is believed to be strongly considering a late swoop to complete the club's attack this summer.

Youssef Chermiti has been signed for £15m from Sporting Lisbon, but is inexperienced and only 19-years-old, while dynamic forward Arnaut Danjuma has also been secured on a season-long loan.

The Premier League club finished 17th last term as the second-lowest scorers, but such subpar cutting edge could be transformed with the signing of Patson Daka.

What's the latest Everton transfer news?

According to Football Transfers, the Toffees are 'strongly considering' a move for a Leicester City player, who suffered relegation from the English top-flight with the Foxes this year after Everton's final-day victory over Bournemouth.

That happens to be the exciting Patson Daka. He only signed for his current outfit from RB Salzburg for £22m in 2021, and it is no surprise that the attacker is leaning toward an exit this summer given his array of qualities.

The player is now valued at £17m, as per Football Transfers.

How good is Patson Daka?

Having only scored 15 goals and supplied eight assists from 74 matches for Leicester, Daka did not live up to the same prolific heights in Austria that saw him plunder 27 goals from 28 league matches for the imperious Bundesliga champions.

While he has not quite emulated his former feats on English soil, the Zambian forward remains a slippery figure with "electric pace" and a "ruthless" approach to his attacking output, as described by journalist Ryan Taylor.

Despite his down-swing in direct contributions - and peripheral role, starting just 13 Premier League matches last term - the 35-cap international still ranks among the top 2% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 16% for tackles, the top 5% for interceptions and the top 10% for blocks per 90, as per FBref.

The defensive metrics are likely a big reason behind Everton's supposed interest, with manager Sean Dyche preferring to implement a direct, defensive style, and his creativity and 'electricity' could prove to get the best out of the struggling Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 26-year-old Englishman has been hampered by consistent injury problems over the past few years, missing 46 matches of competitive action since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, and while he has scored 60 goals from 209 outings for the Goodison Park side, he clinched only two from 18 matches last year.

The 6 foot 2 marksman, who utilises his aerial dominance to great effect, ranking among the top 8% of forwards for aerial wins per 90, has undergone a 'factory reset' this summer as he strives to rekindle the form that saw him earn 11 England caps - scoring four goals - and be hailed as a "monster" by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Daka's creativity and pace could open up the field of play and provide Calvert-Lewin with the perfect strike partner, with the differing skill sets perhaps blending together to finally restore some of the panache to the Toffees frontline, in what could be a pivotal moment for the club as Dyche looks to navigate away from the danger area this year.