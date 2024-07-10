Sean Dyche has done an excellent job in charge of Everton since his appointment back in 2022, especially considering all the off-the-field issues surrounding the club.

From failed takeovers to points deductions, the Toffees have been through it all, causing numerous moments of doubts surrounding the club’s ever-present Premier League status.

The Everton boss led them to survival last season by a staggering 14 points, despite being hit with a combined eight-point deduction for breaching the league’s PSR rules.

He relied on key players to help his side survive the scare, with the likes of James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana all playing key roles in their end-of-season form that saw his side win five of the remaining eight matches.

However, he’s not content with another relegation battle in 2024/25, targeting multiple talents to help propel the Toffees to a mid-table finish and look to build on their terrific performances towards the back end of the previous campaign.

Everton preparing £30m bid for sensational talent

According to French outlet Ferveur Lyonnaise, Everton are preparing a bid to sign Lyon’s Irish centre-back Jake O’Brien this summer.

However, the Toffees aren’t the only side interested in the 23-year-old, with fellow Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and West Ham United both in the race for his signature, one that could cost around £30m.

He’s enjoyed a tremendous breakout season in Ligue 1, featuring 27 games, scoring four times and assisting twice - a fantastic record for a centre-back in his first full season of senior football in France.

However, O’Brien isn’t the only youngster linked with a move to Goodison Park this summer, with Dyche’s side also keen on a move for Hull City forward Jaden Philogene.

The 22-year-old has been subject to a £16m bid from the Toffees, but journalist David Ornstein has confirmed that he’s set for a move to newly promoted Ipswich Town instead, after an £18m deal was agreed for his services.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances around a deal for Philogene, the club are in a solid place to land centre-back O’Brien this summer, potentially joining as a replacement for an outgoing Toffees star.

Why O’Brien could be the man to replace Branthwaite

In recent days, Manchester United have offered a fresh deal for defender Branthwaite, but the bid was immediately rejected, with Dyche’s side still holding out for at least £65m to part ways with the youngster.

It’s previously been reported that the defender has already agreed personal terms with Erik ten Hag’s side, with Branthwaite the Red Devils’ number target to partner Lisandro Martinez at Old Trafford.

However, Everton fans shouldn’t worry, with O’Brien producing some excellent stats that could see him become the perfect player to fill the boots of the 22-year-old next season.

The “unbelievable” defender as dubbed by Irish Football host Paul Nealon, managed to contribute with double the number of goals and assists from the back, despite featuring in eight fewer matches in 2023/24.

How O'Brien & Branthwaite compare in 2023/24 Statistics O'Brien Branthwaite Games 27 35 Goals + assists 6 3 Pass accuracy 88% 80% Progressive carries 15 2 Defensive errors 1 2 Stats via FBref

O’Brien has been much better with the ball at his feet, managing to achieve an 80% better pass accuracy over the last 12 months, also completing over seven times more progressive carries - allowing Dyche’s side to play a more expansive system next season. Furthermore, with the Lyon star standing at 6 foot 6 to Branthwaite's 6 foot 5, they'd also be gaining a player of a similar profile.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Branthwaite would undoubtedly be a huge loss for the Toffees in 2024/25 and beyond, but their improved recruitment could see them sign a like-for-like replacement who also has the potential to improve further in his career.

He’s yet to play in the Premier League, but his stint in Ligue 1 has shown he’s capable of making his mark in the biggest league in world football.